SOUTH BEND — For Goshen College women’s basketball coach Stephanie Miller, having junior TaNiece Chapman play with confidence is what unlocks her game.
That confidence was on full display in the final minutes of Goshen College’s 71-69 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday in non-conference action.
Down 68-63 with less than three minutes remaining, the Maple Leafs went to Chapman for three out of four-straight possessions. The Fort Wayne native delivered, scoring on all three plays to give her team a 69-68 lead with 1:16 remaining. Chapman then sank a free throw to put Goshen up two with 21.7 seconds left.
Chapman finished the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“I have all the confidence in the world in TaNiece Chapman,” Miller said. “The only thing that has to happen is TaNiece Chapman has to have that confidence in herself, and this type of game right here is going to help her out.”
“Without the help of my team, I don’t think I would’ve been able to do what I was able to do,” Chapman added. “They were looking for me, they were passing (the ball) in to me, they were driving, I was cutting; it was really just a team effort. We just came together as a team and got the job done.”
Following Chapman’s free throw, Saints junior Arielle Thatcher drove the lane and was fouled, sending her to the free throw line with 10.3 seconds remaining. Thatcher missed the first free throw, but made the second to make it a one-point game.
Holy Cross then fouled Maple Leaf junior Janara Flowers, sending the guard to the free throw line with nine seconds left. Like Thatcher, Flowers missed the first free throw and then made the second.
With no timeouts remaining, the Saints had to go the length of the floor, trailing by two. The Goshen defense stepped up though, forcing a steal with two seconds remaining. They dribbled out the final seconds to hold on for the victory.
“This win, it was big,” Chapman said. “Going into the (Christmas) break with a couple of losses and then coming back strong kind of goes with our motto: ‘Be fearless.’ We were fearless and we just wanted it.”
Flowers matched Chapman’s offensive performance of 15 points in the contest to lead the Leafs. Thatcher led all scorers with 24 points for the Saints.
It was a slow start to the game for both teams, as turnovers and shooting woes led to it only being a 13-11 Goshen lead after the first 10 minutes of play. Wednesday was the first game for the Leafs since Dec. 19, and Miller thought that showed a little bit early in the game.
“You get into a rhythm, and that just kind of breaks the rhythm,” said Miller of being off for Christmas break. “So, I think both teams were like that. At the beginning of the game, neither of us could hit shots. I thought the first quarter was messy for both teams, but then we settled into the game and so did they.”
The Saints took control in the second quarter, building a 26-19 lead early in the frame. Goshen responded, though, and would eventually take a slim 36-35 advantage into halftime after Flowers sank a ‘3’ with 27 seconds remaining in the period.
The teams would trade the lead early in the third quarter before the Maple Leafs tried to pull away. They built the lead to as high as nine before ultimately taking a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter. Holy Cross then went ahead, 62-59, on a three-point field goal from sophomore Suzanna Yoder with 6:08 to go in the contest. The Saints would have the lead until Chapman’s strong finish propelled the Leafs to a win.
Along with Chapman and Flowers, Miller said the play of senior Keyaira Murff was crucial to the victory.
“I thought Keyaira Murff was really actually key for us,” Miller said. “She drew some fouls for us and really played some great defense. Sometimes she’s a little unsung because she might not come up in the scoring column as much, but she definitely blocked some shots and was an enforcer down there.”
Murff finished with six points, three rebounds and a blocked shot. Miller also thought freshman Sophia Eli played well, which allowed her to be on the court in the final minutes of the game.
“She didn’t play as many minutes as the other girls, but her impact when she came into the game was really felt,” said Miller of Eli.
Goshen College is now 3-8 on the season. Winning a close game like Wednesday’s is big for the confidence of the team, according to Miller.
“We knew this game was going to be tough,” Miller said. “This is a trap game because its in the middle of conference play and after Christmas … this team that I’m coaching right now, we just need a couple of close wins like this to build that confidence in ourselves down the stretch. This group of girls has found ways to really compete against high level teams, but down the stretch, it has been our confidence that has been shook. It takes a couple of close wins, finishing a couple of games to change that momentum, and I love our chances if we can just string a few together. It’ll open up the confidence.”
