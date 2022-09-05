When the NAIA cross country season began last week, the Goshen College men’s and women’s teams both appeared in the preseason national coaches’ poll. The men's team, which finished 24th at the NAIA National Championship last year, are now ranked 23rd in the nation, while the women's team received votes.
“I always have a word for the year, and this year that word is process,” Maple Leafs head cross country coach Rustin Nyce said. “I don’t want to focus on the national meet; we need to focus on doing the right steps throughout the whole process to get ourselves where we want to be in October and November. The goal is to just stay as process-focused as possible, but with the bigger picture being: How do we compete at the end of the season and getting both teams to the national championships?”
Part of that process, it seems, is running for good. Last summer, nine Goshen College runners were in Arizona on a study-service program, where they spent time on Oak Flat, which is Apache sacred land. For centuries, Oak Flat has been a space of spiritual connection for the Apache and other Native American peoples.
But now, holding one of the largest untapped copper deposits in the country, the land is at the center of a legal battle between the Apache people and a mining company. The students met with Wendsler Nosie, an Apache leader and runner himself, to discuss the situation.
“When we met with Wendsler, he explained how important running is to him,” GC sophomore runner Arleth Martinez said. “He got elected as a senior Apache through running — people sort of knew him as the ‘running Apache’ — and running is really connected with prayer. He explained that through running, we’re always tapping on to the land, which means that we have a connection to the Divine.”
In an effort spearheaded by Martinez, both the men’s and women’s cross country teams are dedicating their September mileage to the Apache people. They have invited other people to run alongside them in training and are using running as a form of prayer for the Apache struggle. The team is also using their Instagram page, @gcmapleleafs_xc, to share daily informational posts about Oak Flat.
“It just doesn’t seem right,” said Nyce of the Oak Flat situation. “But that connection with running, with sacred spaces, with being outside and being a part of something that’s special and holy — it resonates with our group. This is a good way to draw attention to something that a lot of us feel passionate about and that really needs more attention.”
The mileage dedication will last for the entire month of September, and it started with promise. The women ran their first race of the year on Friday at the Mastodon XC Opener in Fort Wayne. Led by top-10 finishes from Summer Cooper and Annika Alderfer Fisher, Goshen finished third out of five teams, behind Purdue-Fort Wayne and IUPUI.
Cooper, a junior, finished eighth overall with a 5K time of 19:19. Alderfer Fisher crossed the line at 19:31.5 and Naomi Ross Richer was on her heels at 19:32.3, good enough for 10th and 12th places, respectively. The top five runners were rounded out with another junior, Mia Wellington, running a 21:07 for 29th place, and freshman Teresa Ross Richer finishing 35th with a time of 21:46.
The next race for the women is on Sept. 17 at IU-Kokomo. Meanwhile, the men open their season on Friday with the Twilight Invite at Indiana Wesleyan University.
OTHER SPORTS AROUND CAMPUS
In other Maple Leaf sports, the soccer season has been in full swing for more than a week now. On Saturday, the Goshen women outlasted Point Park University, 2-0, to improve to 2-2 on the season, while the men drew the University of St. Francis (IL) team 3-3. The men's team stands at 0-2-2 record. Neither team has started Crossroads League play.
The GC women’s volleyball team has been competing for several weeks, holding a record of 2-8. They open conference action in their next game, a showdown at Grace College on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, both tennis teams began their season with matches against Huntington University and Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Saturday. The women lost both matches, while the men bounced back from a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Huntington to sweep MVNU, 7-0. Their next home match is a doubleheader on Wednesday, as a 9:30 a.m. meeting with Spring Arbor will be followed by a match against Indiana Wesleyan University at 4:30 p.m.