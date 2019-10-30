GOSHEN COLLEGE: Miller ready for WBB team to breakthrough

GOSHEN — The Goshen College women’s basketball team may be young, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t experienced.
Even though there’s only one senior — Alyson Prigge — on the roster, the Maple Leafs return a lot of experience from the 2018-19 season. That’s why, even though last year finished with an 8-22 record (2-16 in Crossroads League play), coach Stephanie Miller is excited about the 2019-20 campaign.
One of the players Miller is excited about is sophomore Graysen Cockerham. As a freshman, Cockerham averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds-per-game. She led the Maple Leafs in multiple offensive and defensive categories, which helped earn her 2nd team preseason all-conference honors.
“The biggest thing that’ll make Graysen be such an important facet of our team is just who she is all-around,” Miller said. “She will work hard; she will put in the time. She will continue to evolve in her game as the opponents try to catch up to her. So, that’s the biggest feature Graysen has: she’s going to put in what it takes to be a great player in this league. I’m excited, obviously, to have a young player that can do that.”
Another player that earned preseason all-conference honors is sophomore TaNiece Chapman. The Fort Wayne native averaged 10.4 and 6.8 rebounds-per-game in 2018-19. Although she only earned honorable mention all-conference, Miller thinks Chapman is a difference maker for her team.
“TaNiece is actually a little underrated, in my opinion, in the league. She’s an all-conference player, but because we didn’t win enough, you don’t get those,” Miller said. “With TaNiece Chapman, the best word I can use to describe what she brings to us is she’s a ‘beast.’ She’s so hard to hold off the block because she’s strong, she features finishing moves, she’s crafty.
“She’s just an absolute gamer. When the game is on, she’s firing on all cylinders.”
Miller got a taste of how good her team can be in the season opener against No. 21 Aquinas. The Maple Leafs lost the game, 46-43, but battled the Saints wire-to-wire at Gunden Gymnasium.
“I learned plenty of what we need to do to improve, but also what we’re made of,” Miller said. “We showed a lot of toughness. We were a very gritty team. I think we played with a lot of emotion. Even starting before the game, I was impressed by the way the girls went about their business in the pre-game prep.
“There’s a borderline between being focused and being loose — they were right at the right spot of being loose, but focused. They looked like a more seasoned team, a more mature team.”
Although it was a close loss, Miller wasn’t satisfied with the outcome.
“I believe we were the better team, and I think if we had finished and done what we needed to do, we should’ve finished that game,” Miller said. “To me, there’s no ‘feather in our cap’ for playing close to a ranked team because the rankings are indicative of what a team did last year. And, I’m not taking anything away from Aquinas.”
Miller then elaborated on the mental hurdle her team must overcome if it doesn’t want to suffer its fourth-straight losing season.
“The pressure to cross the threshold from losing to winning is a real thing, and I think we’re right up against that threshold, and we’re ready to kick the door down, but we’re putting pressure on ourselves that doesn’t necessarily have to be there because the team wants it so badly,” Miller said. “So, I think it’s going to take a minute to try and get through that door, and once we do, I think the floodgates will open and allow us to grow this season.”
Miller has seen both the highs and lows in her time as Goshen coach. She led a team to the NAIA final four in 2015-16, but also endured a 1-29 campaign in 2017-18. Having the “intangibles,” as she called them, is why she thinks this group will improve on its 8-22 record from a season ago.
“I can’t tell you how important that actually is. It’s a simple thing, but it’s a big thing to me,” Miller said. “Anyone that’s coached or been around the game long enough knows how much value is the mental part of the game, from your prep to the way you handle your business. And, it takes a long time to get a team. Now, it was game one. But I feel really confident because, of those little things.
“The value and the premium I put on energy, effort and being mentally focused and prepared is so high, that those were my takeaways to let me know that this team is in a little different place than they were last year.”
