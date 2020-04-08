GOSHEN — Alexander Rabadzhiev was surprised by one thing when he first enrolled at Goshen College.
“Indiana is very flat,” the sophomore said.
Rabadzhiev, from Razlog, Bulgaria, came to the school as a member of the new men’s volleyball program last year. After an inaugural 8-21 season, the Maple Leafs were 15-6 in 2020 and trending towards a 20-win season. They reached their 15th win on March 7, a road victory against Judson University in Elgin, IL.
By the time the Maple Leafs were set to play again on March 13, all NAIA sports had been canceled for the rest of the spring.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone in sports, but for the Goshen College men’s volleyball team, it hit even harder because of the season they were having. It’s .714 winning percentage was the best of any team at Goshen College in the 2019-20 school year.
“It was very frustrating,” Goshen coach Jim Daugherty said. “I can’t tell you have frustrating it was for the players. The coaching staff, we were disappointed and frustrated as well. It’s something outside of your control, so you have to make the best of it.”
The season also featured the program’s first win over a ranked opponent, as they knocked off then-No. 4 Lourdes University on the road in a five-set thriller.
“We went out there not expecting anything,” Rabadzhiev said. “We went out there just to fight … it was all about team effort. The team was confident and we played really scrappy. We fought for every single ball, and in the end, came out with a win, which was exciting for our program.”
For Daugherty, the record wasn’t surprising.
“We set a goal out of being 21-10, and we were working towards that goal,” Daugherty said. “We knew the teams we had to beat, we beat those, and then a couple of the upsets were nice to have.”
Rabadzhiev has become the top player for Goshen. The sophomore had 285 kills this season, the most of any player in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. He was named to All-Conference team for his efforts.
“It’s very exciting because all the hard work pays off,” said Rabadzhiev of the All-Conference pick. “In the end, you get some results, and you’re happy about it.”
“He’s just an outstanding, all-around player,” Daugherty added. “He does everything he needs to do and he plays smart. That’s the biggest key to Alex: he plays really smart. Yeah, he’ll get blocked every once in a while, but he won’t get blocked more than a couple of times.”
Goshen ended up having six players named to various WHAC postseason teams. Freshman Jack Paraha (Kew, Australia) was named to the All-Freshman team, while junior Elias Baer (Tucson, AZ), senior Christian Gehman (Harrisonburg, VA), junior Michael Wahl (Malvern, OH) and junior Nick Yutzy (Iowa City, IA) were named to the All-Academic team.
“I think our team has a pretty good chemistry,” Rabadzhiev said. “All the guys know each other very well and we were able to transfer that onto the court. We were playing as a team. Some teams might have better individual players, but I think that in the hard moments, we always came up as a team and pushed forward, which I think is one of the most important things in volleyball.”
After Daugherty had to “almost beg” players to join the team for the 2019 season, a successful 2020 campaign has made recruiting easier for the head coach.
“It’s amazing how many more kid’s information I’m getting sent to me without being asked,” Daugherty said. “It’s turning around; people are noticing that we’re 15-6. I’ve got recruits saying, ‘Hey, I want you to consider me because I’ve been watching you.’”
The Maple Leafs are remaining optimistic for the future as well. Only one senior, Gehman, was on the roster this season. With almost everyone coming back for the 2021 season, expectations are high for the players and coaches.
“I think, with every single match, we became more mature and played better as a team,” Rabadzhiev said. “So, next year, when we come back together, I think we should perform even better because we know each other now. All the freshman that came in last year, they know what the situation with the team is and I think we’ll be even more confident.”
“Everybody’s turned that disappointment into a challenge to pick up where we left off,” Daugherty added. “I think that’s what’s really driving it right now: everyone’s disappointed the season ended the way it did, but at the same time, it’s left a spark that they want to pick up right where they left off.”
