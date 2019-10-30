GOSHEN COLLEGE: Depth will be key for Maple Leafs MBB team

GOSHEN — Goshen College men’s basketball coach Jon Tropf is hoping the depth of his roster will help lead the Maple Leafs get out of the cellar of the Crossroads League.
Tropf has struggled in his first two seasons, posting a 19-41 overall record and 5-31 conference record. He says having a wide range of players on the roster, though, will help make 2019-20 better than his first two years.
“We’ve got depth this year, and last year we didn’t have as much,” Tropf said. “We have guys like Tahj Curry, for example, that will handle the ball a lot for us. Tahj is a tremendous playmaker, but we have other guys that can make plays. We’ve got some depth on the perimeter.
“I thought coming into the season that we didn’t have that much depth in size, but over the course of practice and in these first few games, I’ve realized we’ve actually got some depth in size — inside and in size.”
One of the perimeter players helping the Maple Leafs is freshman Trevor Franklin. The West Noble graduate signed late with Goshen, but has earned an early-season role coming off the bench for the Maple Leafs. In the team’s first two games, Franklin played nine and eight minutes, respectively, scoring six and three points in those contests. Goshen won its first game against East-West (IL) University before losing its second one to Governors State (IL) University.
“He’s made some shots — I don’t think he’s shot at the level that he feels he’s capable of or that I think he’s capable of — but he’s made tremendous strides on the defensive end,” Tropf said. “He understands that that’s a big key for him to get on the floor and stay on the floor. He’s really athletic and he’s picked up what we do pretty quickly.”
Another local name on the Goshen roster is Troy Beachy, who recently spent eight seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Fairfield High School. Beachy resigned from his coaching duties at Fairfield back in April and is now a member of the Maple Leafs coaching staff.
“He’s a good fit. He’s a family guy; brings his kids around practice,” Tropf said. “He’s bought-in to helping me become a better coach, he’s bought-in to helping our guys become better players, he’s bought-in to the culture of our program. He’s a great man of faith, and that’s an important thing to me. And, he’s a tremendous basketball coach. I think he’ll be a great asset for us moving forward.”
Goshen gets a tough test on Nov. 5 when they travel to Division-I Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Tropf worked as a graduate assistant at Oakland before joining the Maple Leafs coaching staff, which has allowed this game to come about. Goshen also visited Oakland in the 2016-17 season.
Although it’s considered an exhibition game for the Maple Leafs, Tropf is excited about the opportunity to play against top-end talent.
“It’ll be an incredible test for us. It’s their home opener. The crowd, I expect to be pretty loud and intense; the arena is a pretty loud place when they pack it out,” Tropf said. “It’s still an opportunity for us to expand our brand, give our guys an opportunity to play a game that’s televised on either ESPN3 or ESPN+. It’ll be a real good opportunity to compete against some tremendous athletes.”
There are minimal expectations heading into this season for the Maple Leafs. They were picked to finish 10th out of 10 teams in the Crossroads League, with no players making 1st- or- 2nd-team All-Conference as well. While projections don’t matter to Tropf, he knows it’s something that fuels his team as they get underway with the 2019-20 season.
“Having that ‘chip on the shoulder’ mentality is not a bad thing, and I think our guys have that,” Tropf said. “We try and create an atmosphere where they feel comfortable realizing, ‘Hey, this is where we are. This is based on what we’ve done in the past. This is not how this group is defined or will be defined.’
“We want to make sure we communicate that and know that our guys understand that this is a grind. I believe in this group. I think this group has the capabilities to surpass preseason expectations.”
