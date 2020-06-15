GOSHEN — Erica Albertin and Rustin Nyce will remain the Goshen College athletics’ interim leadership team for the 2020-21 school year. Albertin will be the interim athletic director, with Nyce becoming the interim associate athletic director. The news was announced in a press release by the college Friday.
Both have been the leaders of the college’s interim leadership team since the end of February, when then-AD Harold Watson was let go.
The college’s statement also said college officials plan on forming a search committee for a new, full-time AD in the fall, with the hopes of hiring someone to start by July 1, 2021. Albertin will also serve as the school’s head athletic trainer, a role she has occupied since 2016. Nyce will continue coaching the men’s and women’s cross country and track programs.
“I’m very excited about it,” said Albertin about her new role. “I’m super thankful for the college and the leaders there that I get this opportunity. Definitely planning on using the people there and their expertise and wisdom to make it a successful year.”
“I get to work with the student-athletes in a different capacity than I have in the past and get to work with colleagues in a little bit of a different way,” Nyce added. “Still, the mission and the real purpose behind what I do is just facilitating the opportunity for student-athletes, and that part of it doesn’t change. That part of it is still at the forefront of whatever role I’m in.”
Albertin and Nyce served as the interim leadership team in 2018 as well, but have faced unprecedented circumstances this spring with the COVID-19 pandemic. Within two weeks of assuming the interim roles, the entire spring sports season was canceled.
On top of that, Albertin was eight months pregnant with the pandemic shutdown began. She welcomed her second child, Luke, on April 13. Her and her husband, Matt, have another son, Eli, 2. Albertin went on maternity leave before returning to work at the start of June.
“It was definitely an interesting experience, mostly because a lot of meetings and communication is at home on Zoom or computers or on the phone,” Albertin said. “So, having the maternity leave was nice, and then I came off maternity leave and just went down into my basement office instead of going to the actual office. … My family has been very supportive. I don’t think I could do this job without the support of my two little kids and my husband.”
With both Albertin and Nyce now back to work, the duo will be tasked with helping bring back student-athletes to campus for the upcoming sports season. Goshen College announced Monday that student-athletes will be able to return to campus starting Aug. 7. Official practices won’t begin until Aug. 15, with regular season contests beginning Sept. 5. This is all in accordance with the return-to-play schedule released by the NAIA last week.
All return plans hinge on health concerns of course, which is the top priority right now for all athletic departments across the country.
“My background is as an athletic trainer, so we really want to focus on health and safety; making sure our student-athletes are well and able to be successful, not only in their competitions, but in the classroom and in the community,” Albertin said.
Nyce said Goshen College has a unique advantage going through this pandemic because of Albertin’s medical background.
“She’s medically-minded, and that’s something we’re going to be looking at … I appreciate the guidance she’s going to give us,” Nyce said.
Nyce is optimistic athletics will be able to resume as normal on Aug. 7.
“I think the college will be prepared, so it’s really up to people honoring themselves and some of the restrictions that we have and keep themselves healthy,” Nyce said. “Obviously, you don’t want to bring back anybody that’s not healthy, so if people are taking the pre-cautions to remain healthy and, hopefully, can stay healthy, then we’re prepared to welcome them back.”
Albertin knows the 2020-21 school year will be unlike any other. The new interim AD is looking forward to what the year will bring for Goshen College athletics.
“I definitely look forward to the challenge,” Albertin said. “I’ve always been a competitive person and enjoyed challenges and change … I’m sure it will be very challenging, but I hope it’ll be an unforgettable experience and we all come out together on the other side of this stronger than ever.”
