GOSHEN — A new semi-professional soccer team is set to make its debut this weekend, and they’ll proudly be representing The Maple City when doing so.
Goshen City FC will play its inaugural game Saturday afternoon when it travels to Madison, Wisconsin to take on Isthmus City FC. Start time is 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT.
The home opener for the team isn’t until May 6, when they welcome Panathinaikos Chicago to town. Goshen City FC will play its home games at the Goshen College Soccer Complex.
“I’m very, very excited, but I also want to make this as professional as I can,” Goshen City FC founder, president and assistant coach Henrique Eichenberger said. “We are balancing out being happy and being excited that things are happening with making sure everyone’s on the same page and doing their jobs so that way we perform on the field.”
GC FC is part of the United Premier Soccer League’s Midwest Central Division, which is comprised of 11 total teams. Each team will play each other once during the regular season, with the top four teams then advancing to the playoffs to crown a division champion.
Eichenberger is originally from Sao Palo, Brazil. He moved to Goshen when he joined the Goshen College men’s soccer team starting in 2019. Of his four seasons playing as a midfielder for the Maple Leafs, he was a team captain for three of them. He finished his collegiate career this past fall.
While at GC, Eichenberger earned his degree in business. This, combined with his passion for soccer, led to him exploring the idea of bringing a semi-professional team to his new home.
“Last spring, I played with Fox United from Ligonier; they’re in the UPSL league (Ohio Division) and I saw the costs were not too high,” Eichenberger said. “I thought, ‘Why not have a team here in Goshen?’ There’s so much soccer talent around Goshen and Elkhart. I just got this idea, started working on it, asked the professors of the Goshen College business department to see my project, and it’s gone step-by-step from there.”
GC FC isn’t solely focused just on soccer either, as Eichenberger has made giving back to those around him a core part of the team’s identity. Every player on the roster will be required to participate in one community service project a season, with the club working closely with local non-profit organizations as well to help where they can.
It’s a team that will connect with the youth of the area also, as Eichenberger plans on making it free for kids 12 years and under to attend homes games. Younger kids will also be part of the pregame walk-out onto the field for the team at its home contests.
“I don’t want to just open a soccer club, right?" Eichelberger said. "I really want to connect with the community and help with the young generation. What’s the best way to connect with the community? Helping it out. Go there and show people how to lead by example. I want my players to be role models for the youth.”
The UPSL has been around for 12 years. What started out as one league with 10 teams has exploded into nearly 400 teams playing across the league. The Premier Division, which Goshen City FC is in, had 255 clubs competing in its spring 2022 season, with that number seemingly growing each season.
It is the fourth tier on the US Soccer pyramid, placing it above college-level play but below leagues like the USL, NISA and MLS that have fully professional teams.
The inaugural head coach for Goshen City FC is Tyler Born, which a familiar name to the soccer community of Goshen. Born was the starting goalie for the 2014 Goshen High School boys soccer team that won the Class 2A state championship. He then played at Goshen College for four seasons before transitioning into the coaching world.
He spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Goshen girls soccer program, then has spent the last two years coaching at Manchester University-Ancilla, one as an assistant coach and another as the head coach.
“It was a time where I was looking for a position, Enrique and I connected and this opened up,” Born said. “It’s been good to kind of be at every level in the area; I’m very connected. I know a lot of people, I know a lot of the guys on the team from the past either coaching them or even playing with them. It’s a good environment and good connection I have with the city.”
Tryouts were held to narrow down the roster to its 29 players that they have. According to Eichenberger, more than 70 players came out for the tryout, making it a difficult decision for him and Born to finalize the roster.
One of the players to make the cut was Ricardo Garcia, a 2021 Goshen High alum. Garcia played under Born at Ancilla this past fall as well. Being able to represent his hometown area on a bigger stage like this also means a lot to Garcia.
“I’ve always wanted to stay close to home; I love Goshen,” Garcia said. “Having a team here makes it even more exciting. It lets more people come to this town and see how beautiful it is. I’m excited to make memories with these players and help put Goshen on the map.”
GOSHEN CITY FC SPRING 2023 SCHEDULE
Saturday, April 8: at Isthmus City FC (Madison College; Madison, Wisc.), 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 15: at Springfield FC (Springfield Area Soccer Association; Springfield, Ill.), 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 22: at Chicago Nation FC (College of DuPage Stadium; Glen Ellyn, Ill.), 8:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 29: at Round Lake Evolution FC (Round Lake High School; Round Lake, Ill.), 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 6: vs. Panathinaikos Chicago (Goshen College), 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 13: vs. United Serbian GC (Goshen College), 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 20: at Sueno FC (Joliet Memorial Stadium; Joliet, Ill.), 8:45 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 3: vs. Wisloka Chicago (Goshen College), 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 10: at Chicago Strikers (Olympic Park; Schaumburg, Ill.), 7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 18: vs. Lake FC (Goshen College), 5 p.m. ET