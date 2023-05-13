GOSHEN — While the margin wasn’t as extreme as last week’s home opener, Goshen City FC’s performance Saturday may have been even more impressive.
Facing off with the team directly above them in the UPSL-Midwest Central division standings, FC scored the first five goals of the game before eventually winning, 6-2, over United Serbian SC at the Goshen College Soccer Complex.
“We knew that this week was going to be a little bit more difficult, based on the other team’s results from previous weeks,” Goshen City FC coach Tyler Born said. “We just had a mindset of, ‘it’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be a fight for 90 minutes.’ We created chances early, which is exactly what we were working on all week, and then (the goals) started to come.”
Goshen controlled the pace of the game early. They wound up having the first 10 shots in the contest, with Serbian not putting a shot on net until the 19th minute.
The few shots Serbian did have in the first half, though, were quality looks. Fortunately for Goshen, its goalkeeper, Matias da Fonesca, was there to make two point-blank saves, keeping the visitors off the scoreboard.
“As a former goalkeeper, I understand how important it is to have someone you trust back there,” Born said. “Myself, the coaches, the team — we trust Matias back there. There are times where he tries to do too much with his feet, but in terms of leading the defense and making the big save when we need it, we have 100% trust in him.”
Goshen finally broke through on offense in the 37th minute, as midfielder Tebello Ntene fired a shot into the back of the net off a setup from Lucas Bontreger, breaking the scoreless tie.
Less than 90 seconds later, City FC doubled its lead on a laser of a shot from Andres Gonzalez Maza. The third goal of the season for the midfielder quickly made things 2-0 right before halftime.
“You always want to punish a team early and start off on the right foot,” Born said. “… We put away some in the first half, which was big. But the message I said at halftime was, ‘We’re up 2-0, but it was not our best half performance. We’ve performed way better than that.’ The ball was moving too slow, we were playing at their pace, losing the ball too easy when we had options.
"All those kind of things improved as the game went on and allowed us to create more opportunities.”
Goshen took advantage of a Serbian miscue for its third goal of the contest. A corner kick from Ricardo Garcia found the foot of Ntene, who sent a shot toward the net. The ball then bounced off a Serbian defender and across the goal line, making it an own goal against the visitors and putting FC ahead, 3-0.
A breakaway goal from Jonathan Boye in the 67th minute extended the lead to 4-0. It was the third goal of the season for Boye.
Three minutes later, Ntene added another goal, this time coming off an assist from Boye. The two passed the ball back-and-forth a few times to each other before Ntene ultimately put it in the back of the net.
Ntene now has three goals in the last two games. He also assisted on Maza’s goal in the first half, making him a factor in four of the team’s six total goals in the contest.
“He’s one of our very, very important players,” said Born of Ntene. “What he brings — his explosiveness, his IQ, understanding when the time is to check-in and receive the pass versus running behind — he does so well with it, and it allows us to create much more opportunities. … He’s been a great teammate, a great person to coach and a great player on the pitch that’s put in great performances the last two weeks.”
Serbian scored two goals in the 75th and 80th minutes, respectively, before Goshen tallied the final goal of the contest on a shot from Javier Villalta Jimenez in the 90th minute.
Goshen City FC improves to 3-3-0 on the season, giving them nine points (three for a win, one for a tie, zero for a loss). Serbian is now 3-2-1, which means they have 10 points. While City FC can’t move out of its current fifth-place slot in the standings with the win, it reaffirms their positioning as a playoff contender. The top six teams will advance to the postseason in the Midwest-Central division.
“This is the team that I imagined,” said Born, who has seen his squad outscore its opponents by a 14-2 margin in the last two weeks. “When you look at it on paper, you go, ‘OK, this guy is going to create chances, this guy is going to be very good for us, this guy is going to be a starter.’ So, it’s really nice to have this team where we are now after these last two home games.”
Goshen City FC has four games remaining. It’s next one is on the road, as they’ll travel to Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday, May 20 to take on Sueno FC. The two teams were tied in the standings going into this week’s action, but GC FC was ahead on goal differential. Kickoff from Joliet Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. CT.
“At this stage of the season, six games in, we just need to continue to go up,” Born said. “We can’t level out; we can’t drop. We need to just continue to build because we need to hit the right form at the right time to get a playoff spot, then be performing well in the playoffs.”