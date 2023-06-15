GOSHEN — One thing is certain for Goshen City FC: Sunday will not be its last game of the season.
Who they’ll play, where they’ll play and what time they’ll play next week, however, is still all up in the air.
The regular season of the UPSL-Midwest Central division wraps up this weekend with a combined six games across two days. The last one of those will see GCFC host Lake FC on Sunday at 5 p.m. on the campus of Goshen College.
City FC enters Sunday’s contest with a record of 4-3-2, good enough for 14 points. They currently sit in third place in the 11-team league, with the top six teams earning playoff spots. The lowest GCFC can finish is sixth place, meaning they will be playing in a postseason game no matter what this Wednesday.
“It’s difficult to put into words,” said club founder Henrique Eichenberger on qualifying for the playoffs in the team’s first season. “Everything is happening so fast. We didn’t expect to be able to host a playoff game or be in the top three. It’s something that is a surprise, but every day, we saw the talent that we had, and we’re now seeing the results.”
The top two seeds — Chicago Nation FC and Wisloka Chicago — are locked into their playoff spots. By virtue of being in the top two, both teams have earned byes into the semifinal round, where they will be hosting respective contests.
Teams sitting third through eighth in the standings currently are only separated by four points, meaning there could be a lot of movement based on results from matches taking place Saturday and Sunday.
Goshen City FC and Isthmus City FC both have 14 points, but Goshen is ahead due to its plus-11 goal differential compared to minus-8 for Isthmus. United Serbian SC and Sueno FC both have 13 points, with Serbian ahead on the goal differential there as well. Then, Springfield FC and Panathinaikos Chicago each have 10 points, keeping their outside chances of nabbing a playoff spot alive.
Serbian has two games left, so they can maximize at 19 points on the season. They play Sueno Saturday and Isthmus Sunday. A win is worth three points, a tie one and a loss zero.
Goshen and Isthmus can maximize at 17 points with wins this weekend, while Sueno can reach 16 and Panathinaikos and Springfield can get to 13. Both Springfield and Panathinaikos are playing teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention, much like GCFC is with playing Lake FC.
What’s most important for Goshen, though, is this: win, and you’re guaranteed a home playoff game, whether that’s as the No. 3 seed or No. 4 seed.
“I don’t think the guys need anymore motivation for Sunday,” GCFC coach Tyler Born said. “We want to play in front of the people that have come to the games at Goshen College. We want to play in front of them rather than spending a day traveling and dealing with other things getting in the way of what’s most important, and that’s the game itself.”
GCFC has had some of the biggest home crowds of the season across the league, so getting a playoff game at Goshen College could be pivotal for the team.
“I think it’s been one of the biggest things this year for us,” GCFC player Kevin Cruz said. “Seeing that big crowd motivates everyone. We talk about it every single day, how we want that crowd every single time.”
A playoff berth for City FC wasn’t certain through the first four games. GCFC went 1-3-0 in that stretch, playing all of its games on the road.
Once GCFC played its home opener, though, the season changed for them.
They defeated Panathinaikos, 8-0, May 6 in front of a huge crowd on hand at the John Ingold Soccer Complex. Eichenberger pointed to that night as a turning point for the team.
“We won in a way that was magical,” Eichenberger said. “And then the next game was at home, too, and we won again. We scored 14 goals across the two games, and that just boosted our confidence in a way where we’ve been riding that momentum. We’re still on it. It’s been very fun.”
Since the home opener, GCFC hasn’t lost. As Eichenberger alluded to, they defeated United Serbian, 6-2, in its next contest, then tied both Sueno and Wisloka by 1-1 scores in consecutive games before beating the Chicago Strikers, 4-0, in their last outing June 10. GCFC dominated the game despite playing with just 10 men on the field due to a red card being issued early in the contest.
“The boys have really stepped up,” Cruz said. “Practices have been going smoothly. Everyone is pitching in. Everyone gets here on time, which is really important, too. That’s been a good part of the success, as well as the attitude everyone brings in every day.”
Born noted the culture that he and Eichenberger have created as a reason for the team’s success so far. They hope it continues Sunday with a victory to guarantee at least one more game in front of their home fans.
“At the beginning of the year, we were trying to figure things out,” Born said. “Once we figured out the formation, the style, the tactical side of it, getting to know each other better … since then, we’ve really focused on what we can do to control the outcome of the game, and so I think that’s been a big difference, along with everyone gelling together.”