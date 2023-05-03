GOSHEN — After four-straight road games to start the season, Goshen City FC will finally play its inaugural home game this Saturday when it hosts Panathinaikos Chicago. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at the Goshen College Soccer Complex.
“It’s been very good to get everyone together and playing games,” Goshen City FC founder and assistant coach Henrique Eichenberger said. “There were two five-hour drives for games; those were tough, but we don’t have those anymore. It’s good that we’re past that stage. I think we’ve created a good bond and good environment after those four away games. Now, we have a team, and we’re going to show to our fans who we are and how we play. We’re going to fight for the colors of the team and for the city.”
It’s been an up-and-down first month for FC, losing three of the four contests its played in. Its first game against Isthmus City FC was a 2-1 defeat, with Goshen High School alum Arturo Hernandez-Barrera netting the first goal in franchise history in the loss.
They followed the close defeat with its lone victory so far. Against Springfield FC, Jonathan Boye scored two goals for Goshen, helping tie the game at halftime. Then, in the second half, a pass toward the net from Ricardo Garcia ricocheted off a Springfield player and into the net, giving GC FC a 3-2 lead and eventual win by that same score.
“It was really nice,” said Goshen City FC head coach Tyler Born of its first win. “You can judge it by our result, but that was by far our best performance. It was nice to know what the group was capable of. With a home game this weekend, we’re hoping to match that same tempo, that same energy.”
Unfortunately for Goshen, they haven’t scored a goal since the Springfield game. They were shutout, 3-0, by Chicago Nation FC on April 22 and by a 2-0 score to Round Lake Evolution FC this past Saturday.
Even though they haven’t been as successful as they’d like to be, Born feels like the team is starting to find its footing overall.
“We have a really good group of guys; I see them gelling well off the pitch,” Born said. “We are still trying to find our identity on the pitch with it being a new club and all these guys playing together for the first time, but we’re consistently trying to improve in all areas. Over the past week or so, we’ve had to make a few changes, but we’re headed in the right direction.”
As it currently stands, GC FC is in 10th place out of 11 teams in the UPSL-Midwest Central division standings. The only team lower than them in their opponent this weekend in Panathinaikos. The team from Chicago is 0-1-3 in its four matches, good for just one point earned.
While Goshen is in 10th, they’re still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. The teams currently in fifth through 10th place in the standings are only separated by three points. In soccer, a win earns you three points, a tie one point and a loss zero points.
The top six teams in the division will make the playoffs, which makes this weekend’s game critical for GC FC.
“We’re not going to take (Panathinaikos) lightly; we’re not judging them based on their previous results or anything like that,” Born said. “We’re going into it with the same mentality as we’ve had every other week. We need a fast start, and we just need to have high intensity and high focus for a complete game so that we do get the result that we need. … We had a talk (Tuesday) about how important this game is on the weekend. I didn’t say it’s going to make or break our season, but it’s definitely going to have a huge impact on where we end up.”
Outside of soccer, the team is making an impact in the community.
Eichenberger, as well as some members of the team, helped rebuild the concession stand at the Goshen Stars soccer facility two weeks ago, as well as help with general cleanup around the complex. GC FC has been practicing at the Stars’ fields since forming as a team.
They have a busy May planned, which includes helping out at Goshen’s First Friday event this week and working with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes in the community.
“We’re going to have 12 players, divided into two Fridays,” said Eichenberger of their Habitat for Humanity work. “So, on Friday the 12th, and then the following Friday, there’ll be six guys each day helping. We’re just trying to help out the community in the best way possible, and I think it’s hard to think of a way to help the community more than using your hands and building a house for a family.”
One of the benefits of an early all-road schedule is that Goshen will be home for most of the season. Four of their last six games are at Goshen College, including contests next Saturday, May 13, Saturday, June 3 and the regular season finale on Sunday, June 18.
As for what to expect this Saturday, Eichenberger is hoping for a strong turnout.
“I hope everybody has a good time,” Eichenberger said. “I hope everyone gets to see the stands full of families and kids, people that love soccer and people that love sports in general. We’re going to have the Goshen Stars kids walking out with the players and playing at halftime. We want to see everyone having a blast.”