The historic first season of Goshen City FC continued Saturday night, as GCFC defeated Wisloka Chicago, 2-1, in the UPSL-Midwest Central semifinals to advance to next week’s championship game.
An early second-half goal by Tebello Ntene proved to be the difference for Goshen in the road victory in Bensenville, Illinois.
“I think we, as a team and as a whole, have full confidence in our game plan and our ability and all the things that go into winning a 90-minute match,” GCFC coach Tyler Born said. “But, in terms of it being the first year, finishing in the top-three of the standing and then going on and winning (Saturday) — as the season’s gone on, our confidence has been getting higher and higher, and now we’re confident enough to go up against anybody.”
GCFC scored first off of the foot of Eli Simones. The left-winger took advantage of a loose ball, rocketing a shot through the legs of both a Wisloka defender and their goalie to give the visitors the lead around the 30-minute mark of the match.
Wisloka then countered with a goal less than 30 seconds later. A defensive lapse by Goshen on the ensuing kickoff led to Wisloka having a breakaway, which they converted to tie the game up.
It would be 1-1 at halftime.
“Positivity,” said Born was his message to the team at the break. “At times, it’s easy to focus on the negative and what you did wrong. But my first message right away was we needed to remain positive. … We were still in the game, regardless of what had happened in the first half. It was a tie game, so we had to continue to be positive with our play, our attitude and our mentality.”
It was a beautiful goal by Ntene to give Goshen the lead in the first three minutes of the second half. It was set up by Andres Maza, who sent a crossing pass toward the net that Ntene headed into the back of the net.
“All the credit to Andres Maza: he was up against two guys in the corner and still somehow maintained possession,” Born said. “He then played a perfect ball. (Ntene’s) timing into the box was perfect, too, where he met it with his momentum going through it. He was able to give it enough power to get it past the goalkeeper.
“The whole play was perfect. It was a great response coming out of halftime. It was exactly what we needed to get us going for the second half, and I think that ultimately played a part in our focus and confidence for the rest of the game.”
GCFC then held on for dear life in the final 40-plus minutes of the game. Wisloka had a solid shot on goal in the 58th minute, but it was stopped with a diving effort from Goshen goalkeeper Matias da Fonseca. The home team also had a shot in the final minutes that sailed just inches over the crossbar.
“I was fully focused and fully nervous for a good part of that second half,” Born admitted. “I tried to remain focused on how I could help contribute to the guys. It was a very long second half. We weren’t playing to sit back and defend a one-goal lead; we were still trying to get one more to kind of put the game to bed.”
Goshen nearly added a third goal in extra time, as they were awarded a penalty kick in the 94th minute. Lucas Bontreger’s shot just missed, though, and once Wisloka put the ball back in play, the final whistle sounded to end the game.
Born made sure to congratulate the Wisloka team before celebrating fully with his players and fellow coaching staff.
“I had to make sure I went over to the coaches and the players of the other team,” Born said. “It was such a hard game. You have to give credit to them for having that fan support. They’re an organized, deep, strong and good team, so I wanted to make sure I talked to them, regardless of anything else that had happened.”
Goshen’s championship game opponent, Chicago Nation FC, has not lost in 11 games this season. They enter with a 10-0-1 record, which includes a 2-1 semifinal victory over Sueno FC Saturday night. On the season, Chicago Nation has outscored its opponents by a combined 40-8 margin in those contests.
GCFC dropped a 3-0 decision to CNFC April 22. Goshen has been a completely different team since the start of May, however, as they have not lost a game since then. In its last seven contests, GCFC has earned five wins and two ties.
The championship game will take place this Saturday at the College of DuPage soccer field in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.