GOSHEN — Time zones can be hard.
Lake FC learned that Sunday, as most of the Chicago-based team did not realize that their game against Goshen City FC would be played in the Eastern Time Zone and not the Central. Of the 11 teams in the UPSL-Midwest Central Division, Goshen is the only one not in the Central Time Zone.
This led to GCFC having an 11-on-8 advantage to start the game, which they promptly scored three goals during that span.
Even when Lake FC finally reached full strength in the 34th minute of the game, it didn’t do much to slow down the home team. Goshen scored three more goals with both teams at full strength, finishing off a 6-0 victory over Lake FC in the regular season finale for both teams.
The win for GCFC clinches them the No. 3 seed in the Midwest-Central Division playoffs. They will host 6-seeded Springfield FC Wednesday in a quarterfinal contest at 6 p.m. on the campus of Goshen College. A win from Goshen would advance them to the semifinals, where they would take on No. 2 seed Wisloka Chicago.
“Whether they have eight guys or 11 guys or 20 guys, it doesn’t matter,” Goshen City FC coach Tyler Born said. “We had one goal that we had (Sunday), and that was to win the game. Whether it’s a tough one or an easy one, it didn’t matter. We had the same message: we’ve got to play aggressive, stay up, press, capitalize on chances.”
Wendo Kisila scored the first and third goals when GCFC had the three-man advantage. Ariel Matute added the other on a header off a corner kick, one of 12 the home team had in the first half.
About every 10 minutes, a new Lake FC player would show up, drawing applause from the crowd on hand. No goals were scored when GCFC had 11-on-9 and 11-on-10 advantages.
Once it reached 11-on-11, Goshen went back to work. They scored two goals less than a minute apart, with Kisila and Kevin Cruz getting shots past the Lake FC goalkeeper.
“I was sitting on the bench and thinking, ‘Man, it’s 3-0. We should’ve punished them more, earlier when we had the numbers,’” Born said. “Once we got those two goals (near the end of the half), we felt a little bit more comfortable with maintaining possession and not trying to push too much. But at 3-0, you still need to continue to push and score more goals because crazy things can happen.”
Fernando Quevedo scored late in the second half to produce the game’s final tally.
GCFC finishes the regular season with a 5-3-2 record (17 points). They tied Isthmus FC on points, but hold the tiebreaker on goal differential. A win Sunday was going to guarantee a home playoff game for Goshen, no matter what else happened in the standings around them.
“It’s very important for us,” said Born of playing a home playoff game. “I’ve got enough confidence in these guys, though, that if the game was here or if we did have to travel, it doesn’t matter. We’ve got a great team, good performers, good guys who come in with the right mindset and want to win games.”
GCFC now gets ready to play Springfield. The two teams met in the second game of the season back on April 15, with Goshen getting the win, 3-2, for the franchise’s first ever victory. Jonathan Boye had two goals, with GCFC then winning courtesy of an own goal from Springfield in the second half.
“We’re a different team now than when we played them, and that was our first win,” Born said. “That was still at a time when we were trying to figure everything out. But now, we’ve established more things and put some more things into place. I think, no matter who we face, we have to have the same exact mindset. We have full confidence in the team against whoever we play out there.”