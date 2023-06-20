Goshen City FC will not be playing a home playoff game Wednesday, as its scheduled opponent, Springfield FC, has tor forfeit the contest.
A reason why Springfield forfeited was not provided by GCFC, but multiple games in the UPSL-Midwest Central Division get either altered or canceled altogether due to travel issues.
This means that Goshen City FC automatically advances to the semifinals, where they will travel to play second-seeded Wisloka Chicago Saturday. A time and location for that game has yet to be announced.
The only way GCFC will play another home game is if they upset Wisloka, then have the winner of the Isthmus City FC-Sueno FC quarterfinal game then upset top-seeded Chicago Nation in the semifinals.