SYRACUSE — When your dream job comes along, combined with the fact it gives you the chance to move back to the area where you grew up, you almost have to take advantage of the opportunity.
That is what Kyle Miller, who graduated from Goshen High School in 2005, thought when the opening for a golf professional at Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse came up.
“My dream job has always been to be a golf pro,” Miller said. “To have the opportunity to do so in an area where all my friends and family are made it an easy choice.”
Miller took over as the pro last November.
After graduating from high school, Miller went to the Golf Academy of America in Orlando, Florida.
“It’s a 16-month junior college program,” he said. “After graduating I planned on coming home, but a job as an assistant opened up at a nice country club.”
Current Wawasee High School boys basketball coach Jon Everingham was Miller’s golf coach at Goshen.
“Any time you hear success stories about one of your former players it is satisfying,” Everingham said. “Kyle is not only successful in his career, but also in his family life.”
Miller has been away from the area for quite some time.
“I lived in Florida for 10 years and the last four in Kansas City,” he said.
He has also been out of the golf business for the last four years.
“I was a stay-at-home dad,” Miller said. “My wife (Leah) is an M.D. She works remotely with other physicians.”
The couple has a son Colton, 5, and a daughter Riley, 1.
FORMER PRO
Bob Carlson was the longtime golf pro and owner at Maxwelton. He became the pro for the course in 1975 and bought the course in 1986.
Carlson died March 18, 2018.
“I knew Bob after I graduated from high school my dad started playing golf at Maxwelton,” Miller said. “When I would come home from Florida and go to the course with dad to play, Bob would lend me his personal clubs if I didn’t have any. He had a big heart.”
Miller feels some pressure trying to live up Carlson’s legacy.
“I feel a bit of pressure, but there will never be another Bob,” Miller said. “Bob was great. He treated everyone with respect. He was a class act.”
According to Miller, Maxwelton is thriving despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All golf courses are booming. We are taking all of the precautions recommended by the IGA (Indiana Golf Association),” he said.
“The courses are closed in Michigan and we are seeing players drive here to play.
“People are looking for opportunities to get outside and get some exercise. Our numbers are high enough that we are going to have trouble matching them over the next few years.”
Everingham knows Miller will do everything he can to make sure golfers stay safe during these trying times.
“Kyle was loyal to our program at Goshen and I know he will be the same way with his golfers at Maxwelton,” he said. “Kyle is doing an amazing job with all the sanitation rules. He is doing everything can to keep the players safe.”
PREP CAREER
Miller led Goshen to a fourth-place finish in the 2005 IHSAA sectional at Spring Meadow Farm Golf Club (now Meadow Valley) in Middlebury. The team missed out on advancing to the regional bu one spot, but Miller moved on as an individual after carding an 81.
Miller played his first two seasons at Goshen for Chris Immel and his final two for Everingham.
“I renumber Kyle being very loyal to our program and to his coach,” Everingham said. “He did well in the classroom and he made good decisions outside of school.”
Everingham grew up across the street from Kyle’s parents — Jim and Shelly Miller — on 15th Street in Goshen.
“There is about a 10-year age gap between me and Kyle so I remember babysitting him,” Everingham said. “Then I got a chance to coach him in high school. I have always kept in contact with him. I’m glad he is back in the area. The funny thing is now that he is at Maxwelton, I will be seeing a lot more of him as I live across the road from the course.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.