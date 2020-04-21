GOSHEN — Charlie Hanna has completed many victory laps around race tracks during his career. The victory lap he can do around his computer, as the local stock car racing legend is the winner of The Goshen News Greatest Local Sports Figure contest.
Hanna defeated six-time NBA All-Star and Concord High School graduate Shawn Kemp, 173-68, in the finals.
“The racing community gets into contests like this,” Hanna said. “There were quite a few over the winter for things like the best-looking race car. The fans really turned out.”
Voting in the online contest ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday evening.
The contest was sponsored by Battery Tech and Big C Lumber.
Hanna did a good job of promoting the contest on social media, posting on his personal Facebook page and on the South Bend Motor website.
“I posted each round on the South Bend Motor Speedway website,” he said. “I consider that my home track because I race there every weekend during the season. There are between 2,000 and 3,000 fans every weekend.
“The drivers might be competitors on the track, but will support each other in something like this. It may have helped me being the only driver in the contest.”
Hanna started racing at 15. He will begin his 29th year in the sport when the season gets underway this year.
“I drive for Gene Davis. He lives about 10 minutes from the Speedway,” Hanna said. “South Bend is home, but there are some special shows we run at New Paris and Kalamazoo.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
Charlie Hanna is carrying on a family tradition.
“My father, Doug Hanna, started racing in 1968 and I remember being in the garage helping out,” Charlie said. “Then I was helping my brother Kevin. He stopped racing when his kids came along and I took over for him.”
The third generation, Charlie’s daughter Saige (14), began her racing career at South Bend last season.
“She is running in the Hornet Class, which is basically the beginners,” Hanna said. “You are not allowed to soup up your car. About all you can do is put a cage in the car.”
Racing even at the local level is dangerous, a fact Charlie Hanna was made aware of last season at South Bend.
“I hit the wall head-on at about 85 or 90 miles per hour coming out of a turn,” he said. “It was the worst crash I have ever been involved in. It took them about an hour and 15 minutes to get me out of the car. I felt like my spine had snapped.”
According to Hanna, it didn’t take him long to get back on the track.
“I raced the following Saturday at South Bend in a borrowed car,” he said.
Hanna finished eighth in the points standings a year ago. He won the championship in four of the previous six seasons.
Hanna raced two years on the ASA (American Speed Association) and seven on the CRA (Championship Racing Association) circuit.
“The ASA was all over. We raced in Florida, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio,” Hanna said. “In the CRA, it was mainly Northern Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
“The ASA and CRA were different. We raced every other weekend, so if you had problems with your car, you had more time to work on it. Locally, it’s every weekend so you only have six days to work on your car.”
GOAT CONTEST
Hanna not only won the contest, but his name was also the first name drawn in the blind draw that determined the 32 first-round pairings.
Hanna topped former Wawasee High School track and field legend Lorene Spearman, 101-81, in the first round; former Elcona Country Club pro George Thomas, 67-46, in the second round and former NorthWood High School basketball standout Amy Zercher, 73-60, to advance to the Sweet 16. He defeated former Goshen High School and Notre Dame quarterback Rick Mirer, 100-79, to move on to the Elite Eight and bested former Elkhart Central High School and Olympic swimming champion Lindsay Benko, 121-45, in the semifinals.
“I figured it was all over when I went up against Rick Mirer,” Hanna said. “I was in 8th grade when Rick was a senior at Goshen. He was the guy to look up to.
“I have known Rick’s dad, Mr. Mirer, for years. His name is Ken but I call him Mr. Mirer. My brother Kevin and I both coached in the JFL (Junior Football League) that was started by Rick’s dad. I coached for 20 years and Kevin for 32.”
FUN FACTS
A total of 587 people cast a total of 8,393 votes.
The 43-52 age group registered the most voters at 184, followed by 53-62 with 132, 33-42 with 109, 63-and-above with 63, 25-32 with 60, 19-24 with 50 and 13-18 with seven.
Goshen zip codes 46526 (86) and 46528 (69) recorded the most votes, followed by Middlebury 46520 (35), Elkhart 46516 (22), 46514 (22) and 46517 (20), Shipshewana 46565 (17) and Nappanee 46550 (16).
The gender breakdown 49.4 percent female and 48.9 male. The remaining 1.7 declined to share that information.
Greatest of All-Time Contest
Round by Round Results
Round 1
Charlie Hanna def. Lorene Spearman, 101-81
Andy Williams def. Tom Kurth, 76-74
Fred Myers def. Rollie Hoover, 72-71
Lindsay Benko def. Jamar Johnson 126-23
Natalie Will def. Jami Heckaman, 73-71
Natalie Newell def. Kim Barrier, 90-69
Jim Andrews def. Nick Corpe, 106-34
Gary Yoder def. Daniel Martin, 99-41
Nate Andrews def. Dwain Hartzler, 100-51
Steve Neff def. Steve Fisher, 90-50
Shanna Zolman def. Diane Stephenson, 132-13
George Thomas def. Dave Glassburn, 76-76 (computer randomly picked)
Marcus Carpenter def. Ron Everingham, 76-60
Maurie Kline def. Bob Alvarez, 71-67
Shawn Kemp def. Art Cosgrove, 114-35
Jason Fox def. Tiffany Fisher, 70-67
Skyler Carpenter def. Dean Weirich, 121-68
Jolene Williams def. Mary Hurley, 100-45
Megan Jackson def. Ken Willems, 80-64
Don Weirich def. Brooke Doriot, 76-73
Shafer Suggs def. Erich Barnes, 83-55
Steve Swihart def. Ron Smith 73-67
Ross Hales def. Brad Schrock, 114-49
Jeff Massey def. Mike Franger, 85-51
Garvin Roberson def. Rich Dodson, 77-63
AJ Miller def. Tim Dawson, 79-60
Amy Zercher def. Annette Evans, 90-63
Bill Sharpe def. Clint Kilmer, 109-31
Jay Miller def. Scott Bodiker, 98-44
Rick Mirer def. Kate Mcdonald, 122-74
Jayme Mathews def. Karen Leeth, 81-67
John Ritter def. Phil Weybright, 116-30
Round 2
Charlie Hanna def. George Thomas, 67-46
Shanna Zolman def. Marcus Carpenter, 74-23
Shawn Kemp def. Maurie Kline, 70-26
Skyler Carpenter def. Jason Fox, 63-35
Jolene Williams def. Megan Jackson, 52-45
Shafer Suggs def. Don Weirich, 55-41
Jeff Massey def. Steve Swihart, 51-42
Garvin Roberson def. AJ Miller, 48-47
Amy Zercher def. Ross Hales, 59-47
Jay Miller def. Bill Sharpe, 52-48
Rick Mirer def. Jayme Mathews, 89-11
John Ritter def. Andy Williams, 71-33
Lindsay Benko def. Fred Myers, 90-11
Natalie Will def. Natalie Newell, 55-47
Jim Andrews def. Gary Yoder, 60-37
Steve Neff def. Nate Andrews def. 58-39
Round 3
Charlie Hanna def. Amy Zercher, 73-60
Rick Mirer def. Jay Miller, 78-35
Lindsay Benko def. John Ritter, 79-38
Jim Andrews def. Natalie Will, 58-52
Shanna Zolman def. Steve Neff, 79-34
Shawn Kemp def. Skyler Carpenter, 78-37
Shafer Suggs def. Jolene Williams, 68-43
Garvin Roberson def. Jeff Massey, 60-51
Round 4
Charlie Hanna def. Rick Mirer, 101-79
Lindsay Benko def. Jim Andrew, 103-35
Shawn Kemp def. Shanna Zolman, 73-63
Shafer Suggs def. Garvin Roberson, 101-30
Round 5
Charlie Hanna def. Lindsay Benko, 121-45
Shawn Kemp def. Shafer Suggs, 80-48
Round 6
Charlie Hanna def. Shawn Kemp, 173-68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.