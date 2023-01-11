Last year, nearly 350 girls competed in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regional tournaments.
This year, that number was more than 800.
Eight months after the IHSAA designated girls wrestling as an “emerging sport,” the number of girls competing on the mat has more than doubled. It’s created a lot of buzz around the sport as it tries to officially become the 23rd sport sanctioned by the IHSAA.
“The foundation was there, as far as interest in the sport,” Wawasee head wrestling coach Frank Bumgardner said. “But then to have the (emerging sport) designation, it kind of opens up the doors for a lot of girls around the state to take the risk and give it a try. You no longer have to wrestle just guys or be put in that position. It gives a path for gender equality, as far as wrestling your own gender and not having to worry about the discrepancy.”
In May 2022, the IHSAA deemed both girls wrestling and boys volleyball as “emerging sports,” stating that, “By earning the designation as an emerging sport, the IHSAA will now provide rule books, conduct coaches rules meetings, and provide coverage in the IHSAA’s Catastrophic Medical program. Both sports will now be subject to all IHSAA rules and policies, including the General Eligibility Rules.”
To become an official IHSAA sport, at least half of the 407 IHSAA-sanctioned schools need to field a team. Last year, 113 schools had a girls wrestling team. That number has also increased with the number of girls wrestlers going up as well.
“I think with it being labeled an emerging sport, I think it makes people recognize it as a real sport,” Elkhart coach Zach Whickcar said. “Before, it was just a girl trying to play a part in a boys’ sport. But now, there’s a legit girls team of it, so it definitely opens it up and make it more welcoming I think. … It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
For now, the sport is overseen by the IHSGW. This past Friday was the girls regional tournaments, held at four different schools across the state. Four girls from each weight class at each regional qualified for the state meet, bringing 16 total athletes per each of the 14 weight classes to the state championships.
Five girls from The Goshen News coverage area will be competing at the state meet: Elkhart’s Genesis Ramirez (98 pounds), Jimtown’s Flarity Harder (138), NorthWood’s Naima Ghaffar (113), Wawasee’s Alexandra Garcia (160) and West Noble’s Makayla Withrow (106).
The state tournament is this Friday at Mooresville High School, which is just southwest of Indianapolis. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m.
Ramirez and Garcia both won regional championships, with Ramirez’s coming at the northwest regional and Garcia’s at the northeast. While both found success last week, their respective journeys into the sport of wrestling are nearly opposite of each other.
Ramirez was born and raised in Puerto Rico. At the age of seven, she started wrestling, going up against other girls her age. Then, after her sixth-grade year, Ramirez and her family moved to Elkhart, where she was taken aback by the lack of female wrestlers.
“In my home country, when I started, I was just wrestling girls,” Ramirez said. “And then, when I moved here, it was a little weird that I’d be wrestling just boys … It was nerve-wracking; I was scared and was wondering, ‘What if I get hurt?’ But the coaches made it easier for me and pushed me through it. I’m used to it now.”
Ramirez improved over the years, earning varsity time on the boys’ team in her junior campaign. She also qualified for the IHSGW state meet last season, wrestling in the 106-pound weight class instead of at 98 pounds. She lost her first-round match, eliminating her from the tournament.
This season, she’s back at the weight class she’s most comfortable at. She’s 10-1 in her matches against other girls this year, including four wins at the regional last week. All four victories came by pin fall as well, advancing her to this weekend’s state tournament.
“Friday, she went to the regional, and the next day, she wanted to wrestle again,” said Whickcar of Ramirez. “She’s not afraid of wrestling boys and she looks at it as a way to get better. … She really enjoys it. She legitimately loves to come in here and wrestle and compete, and she’s really grown the last two years.”
As for Garcia, this is her first year of doing wrestling in any capacity. After she finished her freshman volleyball season in the fall, Garcia was looking for something to do in the winter. One of her friends mentioned she was going to go out for the new Wawasee girls wrestling team, and so Garcia joined her.
After a self-admitted slow start to the season, Garcia said she started feeling more comfortable as the year has gone on. With that has come more success, including three pin fall wins at the regional last week.
“Once I had my second tournament, my coach, coach Miguel (Rodriguez), told me just to go out there and have fun and not be stressed out about it,” Garcia said. “That’s what I did and I started to enjoy it more. The more I enjoyed the tournaments, the more I enjoyed the practice and the more I tried. After that, I wanted to do it more and I wanted to win more.”
Bumgardner commended Garcia’s work ethic for making her a good wrestler so quickly.
“Bottom line, she’s a great kid,” Bumgardner said. “She’s tough. She’s been extremely coachable. She’s naturally a good athlete who’s a multi-sport athlete now. Obviously, she put some of those good ingredients together and she’s gotten good results.”
Both Ramirez and Garcia have noticed firsthand the increased number of girls wrestling.
“There’s a lot more girls competing now; it’s huge,” Ramirez said. “… Looking at those girls getting into wrestling, it’s a good thing. It’s amazing just watching girls get involved in the sport that I love the most.”
“I’ve noticed there’s a bunch of girls that are my age that have been talking to me about it and wondering when it started and other things,” Garcia added. “I explain to them that it’s the first year of Wawasee girls wrestling, and they’ve been interested in trying to join as well.”
As for the future of the sport, everyone involved is optimistic of what it could ultimately grow into. Bumgardner mentioned the effect the growth of the sport can have on the younger generation of girls currently growing up.
“My daughters right now, they’ve been around the sport their entire life … it’s not something they have to go to anymore just because of dad,” Bumgardner said. “They can now actually be a part of something if they want to be, and it gives a whole new avenue to something that wasn’t there before. It’s really exciting to see.”
To see full brackets of Friday’s IHSGW state tournament, visit trackwrestling.com, click on “Browse” at the top of the screen, then “Tournaments” and search “IHSGW”.