With a quick bat of an eye, you may have missed this girl’s golf regular season.
Thankfully, the action isn’t over yet and it’ll ramp up this weekend.
With conference championships out of the way and only a handful of non-conference matchups remaining, the sectional round is the next obstacle in each team’s way.
For our area’s seven teams, the action is split between two sectionals. I’ve taken a look into each and reviewed the biggest storylines before the postseason begins this Friday.
Sectional 6 (Friday, Sept. 15) — Meadow Valley GC, Middlebury
Competitors: FW Carroll, Central Noble, Churubusco, Concord, East Noble, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, Prairie Heights, West Noble, Westview
Only two ranked teams take up slots in the Sectional 6 field despite being one of the larger groups with 12 teams in the fold. Those two, No. 10 Fort Wayne Carroll and No. 15 Northridge (17-0, 7-0 NLC) have seen each other more than a handful of times this year and will also reignite the history they’ve shared inside the sectional round.
Since the 2014-15 season, the sectional title has been ping-ponged back and forth between the Chargers and Raiders. Carroll won three straight from the 2014 season into the 2016 season. Northridge mirrored that effort with three straight from 2017 through 2019. The last two have been won by the Chargers, and the pattern would seemingly pick them again.
Northridge and NLC Coach of the Year Ken Brewster, who picked up his 100th win with the girl’s team this fall, has the numbers and depth to alter said pattern. The unbeaten NLC champions returned all of its starting lineup from 2022 and the team has shown the ability to be flexible in its top performer.
While sophomore Alex Reschly has won the bulk of medalist honors and been the main leader from the two spot, senior Karisa Dyer (slotted first) and twins Lizzy and Addy Irving (slotted third and fourth respectively) have been known to jump in at the right time.
If those four aren’t enough, Macey Riegsecker is a strong fifth player who can crack the top four just as well. She also helped the Raiders win a tiebreaker over Carroll a few weeks ago. All five Raiders were named to the All-NLC First Team.
That depth has helped the Raiders to beat the Chargers in both a head-to-head competition at Meadow Valley and in the previously mentioned tournament hosted by Carroll. At the showdown in Middlebury, Carroll had quite the rough outing and were held up by the challenging course which Northridge has far more experience on.
The Raiders and Fairfield’s home course will also be the stage for Friday’s competition.
Speaking of our other area teams, the Falcons (12-3, 9-1 NECC) provide a challenge as well when it comes to which three teams advance to the regional round.
Led by head coach Brent Nunemaker, Fairfield has put together a respectable season and could see its first advancement past sectionals since the 2014-15 season. The Falcons finished fourth the last two years, just below the cutline.
If Fairfield can pull one out, it’ll be most likely be due to top golfer Addie Mast. While teammates Bella Blosser and Mallory McGowen have seen a steady improvement throughout the season, Mast has been the far and away leader. If the Falcons fall short, Mast could possibly be one of three players to advance to the regional as an individual.
Goshen, Concord and Westview are other Goshen News teams who’ll take a swing at advancing Friday. Both the RedHawks and Minutemen finished towards the middle of the NLC while the Warriors haven’t had enough players to field a complete team this season. Kiley Wise for Goshen and Mia McEachern for Concord earned All-NLC Honorable Mentions.
Sectional 8 (Saturday, Sept. 16) – Stonehenge Golf and Country Club, Winona Lake
Competitors: Bremen, Columbia City, Culver Academy, Culver Community, Manchester, NorthWood, Plymouth, Tippecanoe Valley, Triton, Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko
Following Sectional 6 Friday is the Sectional 8 Saturday. This field also includes a pair of ranked squads in Culver Academy and Warsaw. TGN area teams include NorthWood and Wawasee.
This sectional should be a competitive one which could open the door for a NorthWood squad led by All-NLC First Team selection Sophie Richmond to slip through.
The Panthers are coming off a strong end to their season placing third at the NLC Championship only behind Northridge and Warsaw. Playing to their advantage is that NorthWood will have seen this course earlier this season when they placed sixth at the Warsaw Invitational Aug. 19.
Richmond has spent her sophomore season picking up several medalist honors, including first at the NLC Championship this past Saturday. While mostly underclassmen, Kirsten Schrock’s program has had success throughout its history, making the Panthers a viable contender.
For Wawasee, the team hasn’t faired too successfully this season. The opportunity to improve will be the goal Saturday with slight odds of advancing.
Both area sectionals will feed into the same regional held at Noble Hawk GC Sept. 22.