NorthWood's Cybil Stillson is already one of the top high school girls golfers in the state entering her junior year this fall. She finished 6th individually as a sophomore at the IHSAA state meet last year, helping lead the Panthers to a 6th place finish overall as a team.
Now, as she gets ready for year three at NorthWood, she’s taking this summer to become an even better player.
Her summer tournaments started this week, as she won the girls 14-18 group at the Autumn Ridge Spring One Day Open on Monday in Fort Wayne. She shot a 75 to win by seven shots in the eight-person field.
Stillson’s bigger challenge came later in the week, though, at the Girls-Indiana Junior PGA Championship, contested over two days at Harbour Trees Golf Club in Noblesville. Facing some of the top competition in the state, Stillson finished tied for second with a 150 (+8) score. She shot a 75 in both rounds, leaving her four shots behind the winner, Nathaly Munnicha of Columbus.
“I think I played well,” Stillson said. “Obviously, with any tournament, it could’ve been better. But I think, overall, I’m happy with my performance. With it being my second tournament of the summer, I was happy with the results and how I played.”
Golf has been one of the few games that hasn’t been affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some social distancing and safety protocols have been put in place, people have been able to play the game on a consistent basis.
Stillson commended the Indiana Golf Foundation for its setup of the Junior PGA Championship.
“I thought they did a great job of implementing some of the COVID rules to the tournament, but I also thought they kept it fun and tried to make it as normal as possible for us to have a normal round of golf,” Stillson said. “I just thought they did a great job. It was a great tournament.”
The pandemic has been almost an advantage for Stillson, in terms of working on her game. With classes at NorthWood moving online and to a Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule, this allowed the incoming junior to practice more on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
One thing Stillson is working to improve this summer is her medium and long-range games. While she loves the short game the most, she knows she needs to get better at the aspects of the game that don’t involve the putter.
“I want to improve on my iron game,” Stillson said. “Short game is my favorite aspect of the game; I just love going out and spending hours on the putting green. But I feel like I need to get better at my iron game, long game; just giving myself more chances around the greens to make birdies.”
This is also why Stillson is playing in these bigger tournaments. She said she has about six or seven more tournaments to play this summer, with most of them being two-or-three-day events. Her next one is next week in the Indianapolis area, where she expects to go up against even more of the top competition in the state.
“I know most of the girls around the state, and they all play in these tournaments,” Stillson said. “So, I just want to be competing against them. It’s just fun to compete against them and see where I’m at.”
Stillson hasn’t been alone at these tournaments. During the Junior PGA Championship, fellow NorthWood teammate Breanna Goss competed in the tournament. She carded a 165 (+23) overall to finish 21st. A recently graduated teammate, Kirsten Schrock, also played, shooting a 176 (+34) and finishing 38th.
Other area players to compete against Stillson this week were Lakeland senior Madison Keil, who played in both tournaments with Stillson. Keil finished second with an 82 (+10) at Autumn Ridge and 36th in the Junior PGA Championship with a 174 (+32). Recent Northridge graduate Braedyn O’Dell shot a 164 (+22) to finish tied for 19th.
While the players didn’t play with each other, it was nice to have familiar faces out on the golf course, according to Stillson.
“It’s fun to see them,” Stillson said. “Summer tournaments are so different from high school tournaments, just because it’s much more an individual sport in the summer. And then moving into the fall, you practice with your team, you travel with your team, you play with your team. So, just seeing them when you are competing individually in the summer tournaments is comforting.”
