After being put on the priority waiting list in April, Cybil Stillson wasn’t sure if she’d get a call back.
Then, Wednesday afternoon, her phone rang.
It was the call she’d been waiting all spring for.
On the other end of the phone was an official from the Women’s Western Junior, one of the more prestigious amateur girls golf tournaments in the world. The person said a spot had become available for Stillson to play and asked if she was interested in taking that spot. Stillson said ‘yes,’ and now the NorthWood alum will make the drive over to Frankfort, Illinois, next week to play against some of the world’s best young girls golfers.
The 95th edition of the tournament begins Tuesday at Prestwick Country Club. The tournament is for amateur players who are 18 years or younger by the tournament’s end date, which is this Friday, June 24. Its past winners have won a combined 218 LPGA Tour events and six majors, including three-time LPGA Champion Nancy Lopez.
A total of 78 players makes up the field this year, including international ones from Canada, Sweden, Peru and Brazil. Last year’s champion, Mara Janess from Barrington, Illinois, is part of the tournament and expected to be a contender again this week.
There will be two other Indiana players in the field as well: Lapel senior-to-be Macy Beeson — who’s won the last two IHSAA state titles in the sport — and Westfield junior-to-be Samantha Brown, who finished 13th at last fall’s state tournament.
“It’s very cool,” said Stillson of being one of three Hoosier State natives in the tournament. “I actually played with Macy Beeson last week in the Indiana Women’s Championship — we ended up tying, which was cool. We’re kind of great friends, all three of us. We’ve, obviously, played a ton of golf together throughout the years, so it’s going to be very exciting to meet up with them there and be the three representing Indiana.”
Stillson had a prolific four-year career at NorthWood, earning all-state honors each season. Her best finish at the state meet was sixth individually in 2019. She was 11th last fall, earning IHSAA Mental Attitude Award honors as well. She will continue her career collegiately at Butler University.
The process of getting to the Western Junior was not an easy one, per Stillson.
“I applied back in February,” Stillson recalled. “I had to send in my whole golf tournament resume, so I had to dig deep and find all of my stats and scores from past high school events and summer events. And then, I had to fill out their questionnaire. So, yeah, it was a good process, but I’m so pumped to have gotten an entry.”
It’s a four-day tournament, split into two different types of play. The first two days are stroke play, which is how the majority of invitationals are played. After the first two rounds, the field of 78 is cut down to 16, with the top players then moving into a head-to-head match play-styled tournament. Thursday will be the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches, with the semifinals and finals then being played Friday.
That means if Stillson runs the table and wins the event, she’ll play 18 holes each Tuesday and Wednesday, then 36 holes each Thursday and Friday for a total of 108 holes in four days.
Stillson has only ever played in one match play tournament, and she said she enjoyed the competition that style presents.
“Personally, I love match play,” Stillson said. “I think it just really fits into my personality because I’m so competitive. It’s really a different mindset because you’re just competing against your opponent, where as normal stroke play, it’s you and the course. My personality is really good for match play because it just brings out my competitive side.”
According to Cybil, next week will be a family affair for her as well.
“My sister (Summer) will probably be (my caddie), so hopefully she’ll keep my calm and hopefully give me some advice, too,” Stillson said.
While the goal for Stillson is to win, she’s also aware of the learning experience playing against some of the world’s best golfers will be for her.
“It’s a huge opportunity, but of course you want to go in with the mindset that you’re going to win it — which I will,” a confident Stillson said. “But also, I’m going to try and tell myself to enjoy every moment. Obviously, it’s definitely a learning experience too. … Just playing with those top amateurs in the world is really an accomplishment. I’m going to soak it all in, try and watch a few of the other players, see what I can pick up from their games and do my best.”