GOSHEN — Monday was the first day the IHSAA allowed girls golf teams to play.
Concord finished on top of a seven-team field at the Goshen Invitational, making first-year Minutemen coach Cate Tompkins a champion on Day 1.
“Yes I am,” Tompkins said. “It’s very exciting.”
Tompkin’s Minutemen toured Black Squirrel Golf Club in 419 strokes Monday to top Fairfield (425), Marian (438), Goshen (460), Lakeland (489), Elkhart (490) and Mishawaka (521).
Junior Mahra Chris (95) finished in second place as an individual in a 33-player field.
Marian’s Celia Florkowski was the medalist with a 91.
Concord junior Avery McDowell (98) placed fourth, Mia McEachern (104) eighth for the triumphant Minutemen, which also got a 122 from junior Annika Troyer and 126 from sophomore Gia Sponseller. It was the first-ever golf tourney for Troyer and Sponseller. For Sponseller, it was her first 18-hole match.
Senior Addie Mast (97) was third among individuals and led the way for Fairfield.
The Falcons had two other top-10 finishers — Bella Blosser (103) in sixth and Mallory McGowen (105) in ninth.
Senior Paige Lantz (120) and junior Adie Holsopple (140) also played for Fairfield.
“I feel good about our day,” Nunemaker said. “It’s about where I thought we’d be.”
Mast, McGowen and Blosser were varsity players a year ago. Lantz was on the junior varsity. Holsopple was a first-timer.
Senior Kiley Wise (102) wound up fifth to pace Goshen. The RedHawks were also represented by junior Sophia Garber (110), senior Kendall Hill (116), senior Ella Potter (132) and junior Ashley Snyder (144). Snyder took up the game this summer.
“A lot of the girls have been playing a decent amount,” said first-year RedHawks coach Chris Arnold. “They got some reps before we had our first practice Friday.”
Sophomore Natalie Smith (115) paced Elkhart, followed by senior Mardi Waites (116), sophomore Evie McCormick (122) and sophomore Taylor Higgins (137).
“Getting through this is a great experience,” said Lions coach Todd King. “They did a great job of grinding and staying focused.”
Conditions were sunny and breezy with temperatures getting up to near 80 degrees by the conclusion of the tournament which began with a 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The season resumes Tuesday when Concord and Elkhart go to the Penn Invitational at Knollwood Country Club in Granger. Goshen plays in the Plymouth Invitational at Pretty Lake.
Fairfield’s next match is slated for Thursday in the NorthWood Invitational at McCormick Creek Golf Course in Nappanee.
GOSHEN INVITATIONAL
(At Black Squirrel)
Team scores: Concord 419, Fairfield 425, Marian 438, Goshen 460, Lakeland 489, Elkhart 490, Mishawaka 521.
Concord — Mia McEachern 53-51—104, Mahra Chris 50-45—95, Avery McDowell 48-50—98, Gia Sponseller 62-64—126, Annika Troyer 63-59—122.
Fairfield — Addie Mast 47-50—97, Mallory McGowen 53-52—105, Bella Blosser 50-53—103, Paige Lantz 56-64—120, Adie Holsopple 70-70—140.
Marian — Celia Florkowski 45-46—91, Lucie Tinervia 52-54—106, Lilliann Fleming 55-53108, Christine Reeves 66-68—134, Maggie Jacobs 67-66—133.
Goshen — Kiley Wise 53-49—132, Kendall Hill 56-60—116, Sophia Garber 55-55—110, Ella Potter 65-67—132, Ashley Snyder 72-72—144.
Lakeland — Caitlyn Miller 52-51—103, Lydia Trost 62-60—122, Kabella Watkins 65-61—126, Peyton Waldron 70-68—138.
Elkhart — Natalie Smith 59-56—115, Mardi Waites 53-63—116, Evie McCormick 63-59—122, Taylor Higgins 71-66—137.
Mishawaka — Leah Gradeless 72-65—137, Grace Overmyer 67-58—120, Lilly Wittner 59-67—126, Patricia Kirk 72-72—143, Payton Lorman 71-67—138.
Medalist — Celia Florkowski (Marian) 91.