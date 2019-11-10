GOSHEN — Fouls cause Goshen problems early in the game, but in the long run it was trips to the free-throw line late in the contest that allowed the RedHawks to open the high school girls basketball season on a wining note.
The East Noble Knights were leading the RedHawks 30-29 at the end of three periods. Senior Regan Mast drained a 3-pointer at 4:57 of the fourth for a 32-30 Goshen lead. That was Goshen’s final basket of the game as the next 12 points came at the charity stripe in a 44-38 win over the visiting Knights Saturday evening.
“We got a little too confident early on,” third-year Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “This was our first test against a varsity defense and a varsity defense is a lot different that what we have been seeing in practice. You have to make quicker decisions against a varsity defense.”
Hill improved to 3-0 in season openers as the RedHawks have topped the Knights to begin the season in each of his three seasons.
The game had a shaky start for Goshen as 6-3 junior post player Brynn Shoup-Hill picked up her second personal foul at 4:35 of the opening period and her third at 3:34 forcing her to the bench for the remainder of the first quarter and all of the second.
“We were thinking we could get some offense-defense subs out of her, but we could not get it going,” the coach said.
With Shoup-Hill sitting on the bench, 5-11 senior Lizzy Kirkton netted a team-high 11 points in a reserve role.
“We have a number of players that can work in the post,” Hill said. “Besides Brynn and Lizzy we have (5-9 sophomore) Victoria Eldridge and a couple of guards that can play underneath as well.”
The Knights were leading 15-13 with 3:02 left before halftime before six straight points by Kirkton helped the RedHawks regain the upper hand. She started the run by swishing a par of tosses from the charity stripe at 2:18, followed by a basket on a pick-and-roll play at 1:36 and a layup after a steal at 1:16 as the RedHawks went on to a 20-17 lead at intermission.
“Lizzy found some mismatches on the inside and was able to put the ball in the basket,” Hill said.
The RedHawks opened their largest lead of the third quarter at 25-20 when Eldridge canned a pair of freebies at 6:02 and two more at 5:42. The Knights knotted the score 25-25 on a 3-pointer by freshman Bree Walmsley at 3:56 and took it’s 30-28 lead at the end of the period on a trey by junior Carly Turner at :53.
“East Noble would just not go away,” Hill said. “We kept telling our team East Noble had a freshman (Walmsley) that could shoot. She didn’t make a try in her first, but there was a reason she was still shooting.”
Turner finished with a game-high 16 points while Walmsley added 11.
Goshen was 12-of-16 (75.0 percent) down the stretch to seal the win.
“I think this will be a pretty good free throw shooting team,” Hill said. “We have struggled at the line and have really worked on getting better at the line.”
Regan Mast netted seven points for the RedHawks. Eldridge, Shoup-Hill, senior Hailey Mast and junior Megan Gallagher added six points apiece and freshman Tyra Marcum one.
The 38 points Goshen allowed is a little more than Hill would have liked. The RedHawks have allowed an average of 32.2 points per game on defense in each of Hill’s first two seasons.
“The 38 points is over what we want to hold opposing teams to. We have got to get better at closeouts,” the coach said. :Overall, I was pleased with the defense.
“Rebounding was pretty good around the basket, but we gave up too many long rebounds.”
The RedHawks (1-0) host Lakeland (1-2) Tuesday night.
Goshen was a 41-34 JV winner. Freshman Sarah Harmelink tossed in 11 points for the winners, classmate Brianna Valderrama nine, Marcum and sophomore Abigail Wieman both five, sophomore Brooklynn Collins four, sophomore Trinity Nemeth three, sophomore Cloe Collins and classmate Kylee Yoder two apiece.
Junior Kayla Desper scored 11 points and junior Aliyah Jimenez nine for East Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.