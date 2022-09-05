GOSHEN — Six different Maple Leafs scored and goalkeeper Gracie Garcia recorded her second clean sheet of the season as the Goshen College women’s soccer team thrashed West Virginia University Institute of Technology, 6-0, Monday afternoon.
“We have a lot of players that are staying after training, coming before training, so I think this result speaks to them and to what they’re willing to put in outside of practice and games,” Maple Leafs head coach Justin Crew said. “Credit to the players for staying focused and wanting more, and keeping up the right energy.”
The game started with a bang. In the third minute, Brynja Hjartardottir forced a turnover in the Golden Bears’ half and gave Anita Tavares a short ball into the right corner. Tavares swung the ball in for Amy Drew, who was sitting nearly on top of the penalty spot with an open look, but Drew skied the ball over the crossbar.
That play set the tempo for the rest of the first half. After a few more shot attempts from Hjartardottir and Lexy Adamczyk forced WVU Tech goalkeeper Sandra Garcia to make her first saves of the game, Tavares found the ball on the right side of goal in the 15th minute. Although Garcia stopped her near-side shot, she couldn’t control the rebound, and Seja Lang coolly slid the ball into the wide-open net to give the Leafs the lead.
Not five minutes later, a long run by Lang down the left side produced the second Leafs goal. Holding back just enough to stay onside, Lang received a beautiful pass from Mackenzie Mast and blew past the high defensive line of WVU Tech. As Garcia charged off her line, Lang lobbed the ball directly over her head for a 2-0 lead.
The Maple Leafs kept the pressure on, with seemingly never-ending runs by Lang and Madalyne Swallow that forced Garcia to make a few more diving saves. Goshen, though, was struggling to stay onside, as 11 offsides were called in the first half alone and 15 on the game.
“We haven’t seen a high five flat back line like that,” Crew said. “Part of the trick is just working on that — how do we beat that without just standing there?”
Although many of the Leafs’ breaks were called back, a run by Lexy Adamczyk with a minute left in the first half was not. After receiving a pass from Drew, Adamczyk gathered it, spun around two defenders, and blasted an absolute screamer into the top right corner of the net for a 3-0 Leafs’ lead at the half.
The Golden Bears tried to turn the momentum around after halftime, with Meghan Cloninger charging down the line and sending a good ball into the box, but the attempt was easily knocked away by Leafs keeper Gracie Garcia. A few minutes later, the Bears had their first legitimate shot on goal as Isabella Covarrubias sent an attempt from the top of the box into the hands of Gracie Garcia.
The shots from distance from the Golden Bears continued, with Emilee Whit forcing another save. However, the Leafs struck next. After a handball just outside the box in the 56th minute, Anita Tavares stepped up and curled a high, powerful strike just under the crossbar. While Sandra Garcia got a finger on it, she couldn’t keep the ball out of the net, and Goshen took a 4-0 lead.
“It felt great,” said Tavares of her booming shot. “It was my first goal from a free kick, but really, I was just glad to score for my team.”
With the game now out of hand, the Leafs maintained their overwhelming possession advantage. In the 70th minute, Swallow found the ball at her feet after a lob from Drew. A slow roller past the keeper gave Goshen a 5-0 lead, and mere minutes later, a short clearance from the Golden Bears’ back line gave defender Orsi Tatai a chance to score her first goal of the season.
She proceeded to do exactly that, taking a quick touch and lobbing it over Sandra Garcia’s head.
The Golden Bears lifted a few more half-hearted attempts towards Gracie Garcia from long range, but had no real opportunities to speak of. The game ended 6-0 after Adamczyk and Katie Sauder forced a few more diving stops from Sandra Garcia.
This was the first time since 2012 that six different players scored for Goshen. Tavares was “grateful” that each goal came from a different player.
“There are a lot of players that stay after practice, to practice shooting and whatnot, so I’m just glad they all got an opportunity to score and get that recognition,” Tavares added.
The Goshen women, now 3-2 on the season, travel to Madonna University for their next match on Saturday. They next play at home on Wednesday, September 14 against Olivet College.