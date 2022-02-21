GOSHEN — For the second-straight season, the Goshen College women’s basketball team has made the Crossroads League tournament. Their opponent in last year’s opening round is the same this year: Indiana Wesleyan.
The Maple Leafs (13-16, 7-10 CL), seeded seventh in the conference tournament, will travel to Marion Tuesday to face the second-seed Wildcats (25-4, 14-3 CL) who were ranked No. 12 in the country in the latest NAIA National Coaches Poll. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Goshen is coming off a dramatic Senior Day victory over Bethel Saturday. The two teams combined for 206 points, with the Leafs knocking off the rival Pilots, 108-98. The win helped numb the pain of a 76-65 loss earlier in the week to Huntington, one of two teams to now make the Crossroads League tournament. The Leafs also avenged a 113-75 loss to Bethel from earlier in the season as well.
“It was really important to swing the momentum and get some confidence back,” Goshen College coach Stephanie Miller said. “We had played Bethel so poorly (the first time) because their style really threw us for a loop. A 48-point turnaround between the two games was a really big team for us, so it was definitely a great night … for us to get back on track heading into the tournament this week.”
Senior TaNiece Chapman was the catalyst for Goshen in the win over Bethel, scoring 26 points and hauling in 17 rebounds. Combine that with a double-double performance against Huntington as well, and Chapman was named the CL’s women’s basketball player of the week for the second time in three weeks.
“I’m pretty excited,” Chapman said. “It’s truly an honor to be rewarded for playing a game that I love and to play a game that God has given me an ability to play.”
The Leafs now prepare for an Indiana Wesleyan team that they’ve played tough in their prior three meetings. In last year’s conference tournament opener, the top-seeded Wildcats survived a scare from Goshen to win, 74-65.
In their first regular season matchup this season, the Wildcats used a 15-6 first quarter to ultimately win, 64-50, back on Dec. 1. The Leafs were able to breakthrough the rematch in Gunden Gymnasium, however, as they knocked off then-11th ranked IWU, 65-51, on Feb. 1.
Being able to beat the Wildcats earlier this month has given Goshen a renewed level of confidence heading into the rubber match Tuesday.
“Just with that confidence aspect — we did it once, so why can’t we do it again?” Goshen senior Graysen Cockerham said. “I think we play better when we’re playing harder competition and it brings out the best in us.”
Miller thinks of it more as the teams being even now, given they split the regular season series.
“If we had not been able to (beat them), I think they would have the edge,” Miller said. “I think the fact we were able to come up with such a quality win and also know their players as well as we do, the matchup is pretty good for us.”
The 11th-year head coach of the Leafs offered up her analysis of how what they’ll have to do to pull off an upset Tuesday night.
“They’re a high-powered shooting offense, so the best thing we can do is make sure that we’re getting good looks and taking good shots,” Miller said. “I think when we allow teams to get out on us in quarters, it’s because our offense becomes stagnant or we don’t convert a bucket when we need it to slow a run.”
Both Chapman and Cockerham are confident in their team’s abilities to knock off a team like the Wildcats. Should the Leafs win, they will go and play the winner of the St. Francis-Grace contest in the conference semifinals Friday.
“I just think back to last year, and our last game ended at Indiana Wesleyan,” Cockerham said. “We don’t want to have a repeat of that. We battled them in the first game at their place this year and it didn’t go our way. And then the last time we played here, we controlled the game from the jump and felt comfortable in our game plan. … As long as we can focus on the scouting report and the plan coach Miller gives us, I think that we have a chance to upset them.”
“It’s going to be fun,” Chapman added. “It’s going to be an interesting game, but we’re ready. We’re ready, we’re confident and we’re fired up. Saturday (against Bethel) was something to help us get fired up and help build that momentum. We’re just ready to carry that into Tuesday.”
