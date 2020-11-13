GOSHEN — With 2:03 left in the first half, the Goshen College women’s basketball team trailed No. 22 Indiana Tech, 34-31. The host Maple Leafs were ahead on two occasions in the half and were giving one of the best teams in NAIA all they could handle.
From that point on, though, the Warriors controlled the game.
Tech closed the half on an 8-0 run to take an 11-point lead into halftime. They would ride that momentum to a 78-52 victory Friday night at Gunden Gymnasium in Goshen.
“It was huge going into halftime,” said Indiana Tech coach Jessie Biggs on the run to end the first half. “We talk about not wasting possessions in a basketball game, and I think those last 10 possessions that we had going into halftime were crucial for us to stretch that lead to double digits and feel good about ourselves going into halftime.”
While Biggs thought the run to end the first half was key, Goshen coach Stephanie Miller said it was the start of the third quarter that made the difference. After Maple Leaf senior Keyaira Murff hit a shot to make it a nine-point game, the Warriors countered with a 7-0 run to go up 50-34.
“That run hurt us a little bit going into the locker room, but I was happy with the way (our players) were responding to some adjustments we were going to make,” Miller said. “We came out in the second half, hit the first shot, felt energized and then they had a run that just put us on our heels. It was that run in the third where I felt we didn’t handle ourselves well.”
Second half shooting also cost Goshen on Friday. After shooting 39% from the field in the first half, the Maple Leafs went 7-of-33 shooting in the second half, good for only a 21% success rate.
“In the first half, we did a pretty good job moving the ball … we were being aggressive, but we were having multiple touches and moving the ball around,” Miller said. “In the second half, when they got out on us a little bit, I think we tightened up and panicked a little bit. The ball wasn’t moving side-to-side; it was just a one-man show every time up the floor.”
Meanwhile, Tech was on fire from the field the entire game. They shot 48% in the first half and 47% in the second half, ending with a shooting percentage of 47.5%. Junior Kyra Whitaker led the way with a game-high 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting.
“Our players put in extra work,” Biggs said. “They are in the gym shooting on their own, individually or with a partner sometimes. They put in extra time in their shots, and I really think it pays off in games. When we get an open shot, I feel confident we’re going to knock it down.”
Goshen finished with two players in double figures in scoring. Junior Kiarah Copeland scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Maple Leafs, while junior TaNiece Chapman had 11 points.
For Indiana Tech, it was their 24th-straight victory, a new program record. Their last loss came Dec. 31, 2019, against St. Francis. They won 19 in a row to close out the 2019-20 season before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down and are now 5-0 on the current season.
“It’s great,” said Biggs on the winning streak. “Right now, we’re just thankful for the opportunity to play basketball games. Any game that we can get, we’re thankful for. We try to take it one game at a time and progress from there, so (the wins) have added up.”
Friday’s game was changed three times in the last two weeks for Goshen (0-3). Originally supposed to be facing Grace Christian at the Grace College tournament, that game was canceled when the tournament was canceled. Then, the Leafs were supposed to play Trine, but that changed Thursday when Trine went into quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19 issues.
Indiana Tech was supposed to play Grace Christian on Friday, but Christian went into quarantine with COVID problems as well. With Tech and Goshen both having open dates, the two teams decided to play each other for the first time since 2011.
Miller said she is proud of how her team has responded to the adversity of the first two weeks of the season.
“They’ve been rolling with the punches pretty well,” said Miller of her team. “I was pretty proud of the way they responded when we had to get ready for a quick scout (time) against a very good team. That part is what I’m most impressed with from my girls so far: that adaptability. They were ready, and we came out strong. We looked ready until we got on our heels in the third (quarter).”
