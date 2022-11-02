GOSHEN — The Goshen College women’s basketball team continued its blazing start to the season, fending off IU-Kokomo with timely buckets and a strong showing from the free-throw line in the second half to win 73-65 and improve to 3-0 overall Wednesday night at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium.
“Honestly, I don’t think we handled ourselves very well (Wednesday night),” Goshen head coach Stephanie Miller said. “It wasn’t a very clean game on our part. We made a lot of mistakes, and we forced some things. But the best takeaway I have from this game is that we didn’t play our best game, yet we still found a way.
“We still have to grow into some of the maturity things, but they are really showing some toughness in close-game scenarios to be able to come up with big plays late in the fourth quarter when we need it.”
The Maple Leafs (3-0) played a physical and aggressive brand of basketball through a quarter-and-a-half against the Cougars (0-3), opening up a 12-point advantage midway through the second quarter.
Goshen outrebounded IU-Kokomo 13-7, including 8-3 on the offensive boards, in the opening quarter of play to help bring a 19-10 lead into the second quarter despite shooting just 33% (6-of-18) from the floor.
That nine-point lead grew to a dozen with 4:57 before half following a basket from sophomore Kiana Oelling, which brought the score to 27-15 and forcing an IU-Kokomo timeout.
Cougars head coach John Kenger’s message to his team evidently worked, because over the final five minutes of play in the first half, IU-Kokomo outscored the Leafs 15-7, cutting what was a 12-point deficit to only four at 34-30 heading into the locker room.
“The decision making,” said Miller when asked what allowed IU-Kokomo to crawl back into the game. “Every team is going to go on a run, and we talk about that. We should have been able to slow their runs a little bit more. I think we made some bad decisions that allowed them to stick around. I think we definitely gave them some possessions back at critical points, and they took advantage.”
The Cougars opened the second half with two-straight baskets to tie the game at 34 a piece just a minute and 15 seconds into the third quarter.
Even with the momentum working against them, the Leafs never allowed the Cougars to take a lead in the second half.
Goshen always had an answer, breaking IU-Kokomo’s press and getting open looks at the basket.
The Leafs went on a 9-2 run midway through the third quarter, regaining a sizeable lead after the game was tied at 38 with 6:50 left in the third.
Juniors Zion Neat and Sophia Eli both hit big-time ‘3’s,’ while both senior Sa’Drea Rougeau and sophomore Kyla Foster knocked down free throws to put Goshen ahead 47-40 with 4:08 to go before the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, hitting the big shots when it mattered the most continued for the Leafs down the stretch.
The Cougars fought back to within one possession multiple times during the final 10 minutes of play, but Goshen always had an answer.
When it was 58-55 following a ‘3’ from IU-Kokomo senior Olivia Dowden, Rougeau scored on the next offensive possession to build it back to five.
Soon after, the Cougars cut the lead to 60-58 behind a three-point shot from sophomore Anya Friend. However, after blazing through the IU-Kokomo press, Neat managed to get to the basket and score before converting the and-one opportunity to extend her team’s lead back to five with five minutes to play.
From there, the Leafs went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes of the contest to help secure the eight-point victory.
“From a young team, that’s all you can ask for,” said Miller of her team’s resilience during the fourth quarter. “If you can answer big plays down the stretch, that’s how I know we’re really going to grow. I felt really good about that, because I feel like it’s a little early to finish a game, but we’re doing it right now.”
Goshen is trying to replace its three top scorers from a season ago, with a number of fresh faces stepping up into bigger roles.
There are positive signs to this point that suggest the Leafs won’t struggle to shoot the basketball, as seven players for Goshen scored at least seven points Wednesday night.
Rougeau (16 points), Neat (15 points) and sophomore Syanne Mohamed (10 points) were the trio of Goshen players that scored in double figures in the win.
“I’m always looking for like eight players that score between seven and 13 points,” Miller said. “If you have kids that can score like that, it’s so much harder to plan against.”