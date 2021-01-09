GOSHEN — The Goshen College women's basketball team entered Saturday’s contest hoping to end two losing streaks.
The Maple Leafs had lost two in a row coming in and, historically, their opponent held a seven-game winning streak in the series between the two teams.
Unfortunately for coach Stephanie Miller and her group, both of those losing streaks were extended after Mount Vernon Nazarene’s 73-56 victory at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium.
A fast-paced beginning from both sides resulted in a competitive 9-9 tie halfway through the first quarter. But a quick 9-0 run by the Cougars to end the period changed the entire outlook of the game.
“Everybody says the cliché that (basketball’s) a game of runs,” Miller said. “But you have to be able to counter those runs, and I thought we did a good job of countering that in the first half. I think in that run they had (in the first quarter), we did get a couple stops, but we couldn’t score back. I think we let ourselves down by not finishing a couple buckets and by pressing a little bit. We tried to find openings ourselves instead of moving the ball inside-out the way we had been doing earlier in the game.”
Down 18-11 after the first quarter, Goshen (3-11, 1-4 Crossroads League) kept it close with MVNU (5-7, 2-3 CL) by trading baskets back-and-forth during the second period. But nine first half turnovers led to some missed opportunities for the Maple Leafs, which allowed for the Cougars to bring a 33-26 advantage into halftime.
TaNiece Chapman and Graysen Cockerham, the team’s two leading scorers, topped the stat sheet at the end of the first half, scoring six and seven points, respectively, while grabbing three rebounds each.
MVNU’s leading scorer was Taylor Gregory. The 6-foot-2 senior made life difficult for the Maple Leafs on the defensive side of the floor as she scored 12 points to go along with five rebounds after the first 20 minutes of play.
In the second half, things continue to collapse on both sides of the floor for Goshen College.
A seven-point halftime lead grew into a 20-point edge at one point in the second half. MVNU’s efficiency on offense proved difficult to defend for Goshen.
The Cougars outshot the Maple Leafs on the perimeter (4-of-8 to 0-of-2) and made 16 of 17 free throws in the second half.
“They made an adjustment at halftime to try to get into us more and be more aggressive,” Miller said. “They were spreading us out and trying to attack. They kept utilizing foul calls and getting to the line. That forced us to sink on defense, which opened up the three-point lanes a little more than we wanted too.”
While the Cougars held the clear edge at the stripe and beyond the arc, the Maple Leafs were competitive down low, outscoring MVNU 30-28 in points in the paint while losing the rebounding battle by just a single board, 34-33.
Despite the loss, Chapman and Cockerham both scored in double figures for Goshen with 16 and 13 points each.
MVNU managed three double-digit scorers in Rylee Pireu (23), Maggie Coblentz (14) and Gregory (14).
Goshen College has a quick turnaround heading into a three-game week. The Maple Leafs will match up with Marian University (11-4, 5-0) on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.
“I think we just got outplayed today. (MVNU) just played better,” Miller said. “What I liked about today was our process. Sometimes when you’re not playing well, you lose the process or focus of what you’re trying to do in the first place. At that point, it goes from getting beat to not getting better. Today, we were getting beat but still getting better. ... I like our chances down the stretch. We really are a team with a lot of potential. Our biggest opponent sometimes is just ourselves.”
