You might not have known it from watching Goshen College’s nervy 1-0 win over Brescia University on Saturday, but the women’s soccer team is 4-0 for just the second time in program history.
“Since I got here,” head coach Justin Crew said, “I think we’ve taken steps — it’s a sustainable, competitive, organized program now — but I think it’s time for us now. I'm hoping this is the year that we see that come to real fruition on the field.”
There’s no doubt the Leafs have a strong core of players this year; seniors such as Natalie Clarke and Klara Ebert are leading the team as captains, the junior class, with attacking prowess from Seja Lang, Madalyne Swallow and Anita Tavares, is still the strength of the team, and new recruits such as Sophia Yoder — who scored two goals apiece in her first two collegiate games — are looking quite promising for the Leafs.
Yet, Saturday’s contest showed that the squad still has work to do.
“Sophia’s at a hot start,” Crew said, “but we want to get some more people to join her. We’re going to need scoring from other people.” The Leafs’ struggle with finishing was evident Saturday, as Goshen put up 37 shots — the most since a 9-0 win in 2012, where they had 41 — but only managed to score one out of the eleven shots on frame.
Meanwhile, although the Bearcats forced Leafs goalie Gracie Garcia to make just five saves, they rattled the woodwork twice and kept Goshen on edge throughout the match.
Lang, who scored Goshen’s lone goal on a feed from Tavares, had six shots — two on frame, including her goal. Yoder, meanwhile, took nine of the Leafs’ shots, just two of which were on goal.
“We’ve been working hard at attacking,” Crew said. “We know we need to get better at that.” Finishing attacks has historically been a struggle for the Leafs, but picking up just one goal in 37 shots will highlight that point moving forward.
A bright spot, though, has been the Leafs’ adoption of the “tiki-taka” playstyle — playing with short, disciplined passes. Saturday’s game, along with Wednesday’s 2-1 victory against Holy Cross, didn’t feature nearly as many long balls from the back as last year’s matches; instead, Goshen marched methodically up the field, with crisp passes weaving through the Brescia midfield.
The team has been playing with control as well, committing just two fouls in Saturday’s match. Goshen has only received one yellow card this season, and that occurred late in a 4-0 win where opponent Cleary University received five cautions.
But, Crew says, the team’s biggest improvement isn’t so concrete.
“We were up 1-0 on Cornerstone, and they tied it,” he said. “I think in years previous, we would have had negative thoughts come in and heads start to hang, and maybe not responded well to that. We didn’t see any of that at Cornerstone … the level didn’t drop. That’s a real strength of ours, they’re keeping the level and energy high.”
The team has five more games before beginning conference play, and their next two are at home. Goshen takes on Carolina University at 11:00 a.m. on Labor Day before a Saturday night showdown with Madonna University at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: OFF AND RUNNING
GC men’s cross country came into Saturday’s meet in Valparaiso ranked No. 13 in the nation, their highest ranking in school history. The ranking is quite a feat in itself, but perhaps more so is the lack of pressure that the team is feeling.
Head coach Rustin Nyce was quite relaxed before the meet, and he said that the plan of attack would be changing a bit this year compared to last year. Both the men’s and women’s teams are planning to adjust their workout schedule so they aren’t hitting their ceiling well before nationals.
In Saturday’s race, they tried a strategy of running in groups. And it worked.
Mathey Keitany, Nelson Kemboi and Drew Hogan placed sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, all finishing within three seconds of each other after running an 8k at a roughly 4:55 mile pace.
The men finished third at the meet, behind only Purdue and Notre Dame — the Leafs scored 57, just three points back of the Fighting Irish, and they nearly halved the 106 points put up by conference competitor No. 16 Grace College.
Meanwhile, the women were led by Mercy Chebet, Summer Cooper and Annika Alderfer Fisher, who helped the Leafs secure the fourth-fastest combined time by the top five runners in program history. Goshen placed sixth out of the steep competition, 16 points behind No. 14 Grace.
The Leafs next run in two weeks, on Friday, Sept. 15, when they will travel to Taylor University.