Students are back on campus, classes have started and a certain writer has returned from Ecuador. Maybe most importantly, collegiate sports have returned to Goshen — and with two new coaches and a load of exciting new players, the Goshen College athletics fall season is off to a hot start. One of those new players is Sophia Yoder, a freshman on the women’s soccer team. In the team’s season opener against Cleary, Yoder scored a pair of goals to help lead the Maple Leafs to a 4-0 victory. She is the first freshman to score two goals in the first game of the season — her first collegiate match — since at least 2008. Saturday, she did it again. Yoder scored both of the Leafs’ goals in a 2-1 win at Cornerstone University to claim the Crossroads League lead in total goals scored. Her team is off to a 2-0 start, which they will look to continue on Wednesday, playing Holy Cross at home at 6:00 p.m. Justin Crew is entering his sixth season in charge of the women’s team, but on the men’s side, a familiar face is stepping into a new role. Dan Sullivan, longtime assistant coach, was named head coach of the men’s team in April this year after a rather uninspiring season from previous head coach Victor Newberg. Sullivan, who has been with the team since 2016, will be working closely with another familiar name: Henrique Eichenberger. Eichenberger is arguably best remembered for his four years as a player (and three as a captain), but the recent graduate also founded Goshen City FC and works as an assistant coach of the semi-pro team. The turnover in coaching staff, though, has seemed a difficult adjustment for the school’s team. After Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Lawrence Tech, the team is now 0-3 to start the season. The Leafs will be looking for their first win on Wednesday against Holy Cross, which will start after the conclusion of the women’s game. Sullivan may be getting off to a slow start, but a few hundred meters away in Ruth Gunden Gymnasium, new volleyball coach Jeff Phillips is looking quite promising. Phillips was hired last season as the new women’s volleyball coach, and was recently named GC’s Director of Volleyball, taking charge of the men’s team as well. In his coaching debut with the women’s team last Tuesday, Phillips led the Leafs to a 3-0 sweep of Calumet College of St. Joseph, a team that went 1-1 against Goshen last year. Phillips became the first volleyball coach to win their debut since 2009 in front of a raucous crowd cheering on the Leafs nearly a week before classes started, Goshen won the first set comfortably (25-20) before a thrilling second set. With the score knotted at 23 apiece, Calumet committed a service error — and Goshen took the set on an attack error, 25-23. The Leafs ended the match on a 6-2 run after a tie at 19-all to take the third set 25-21. The win would be the last one for longtime Maple Leaf Amy Baca, who has left for Florida to spend the semester studying marine biology. With 270 kills, 75 block assists and 22 solo blocks in 235 total sets, Baca will be sorely missed by a Goshen team searching for their first conference win since 2019. The good news, though, is that the Leafs are just two wins away from besting last year’s 2-31 record, and they will try to do so on Friday and Saturday, playing five games in two days at the Showdown in the Woods tournament hosted by Saint Mary of the Woods. With volleyball seeking to improve on last year’s campaign, men’s and women’s cross country is hoping to do the same — albeit having quite a successful season last year. In October 2022, the Leafs made program history by having both teams in the national rankings simultaneously. This year, Goshen did the same without running a single race. The women’s team is ranked No. 24 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ polls, with the men coming in at No. 13 — their highest ranking in program history. Once again, the teams will be competing in arguably the strongest conference in the nation; four teams each on the men’s and women’s side in the Crossroads League are in the top 25 nationally. Indeed, the Taylor University women’s team received 20 out of 20 first-place votes. Both teams kick off the season on Friday afternoon at the Winrow-Valparaiso Open in Valparaiso.
