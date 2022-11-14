The Goshen College women’s basketball team continued a strong start to their year, the men’s cross country team qualified for the national championship and the women’s volleyball coach officially parted ways with Goshen in what was a busy week in Maple Leaf athletics.
CRAWFORD ERA ENDS ABRUPTLY
After four years with the GC women’s volleyball team, head coach Kourtney Crawford is no longer employed by Goshen.
“We are grateful for Kourtney’s service at GC for the past three and a half years and we wish her well through this transition,” Goshen Athletic Director Erica Albertin said in a written statement. “Her last day was Thursday November 3. We are launching a national search for the next head coach of women’s volleyball at GC.”
The separation between Goshen and Crawford comes after three years without a conference win — the Leafs are on a 53-game losing streak in the Crossroads League that has stretched across four seasons. In Crawford’s tenure at Goshen, the Leafs held a 14-105 overall record, which is a .117 winning percentage.
Bearing in mind those numbers, the move was unsurprising to many across the GC campus. The volleyball team, though, is still reeling from Crawford’s sudden departure.
The team had one-on-one meetings planned on that Thursday to set up “goals for the offseason,” said junior Gwyn Bellamy, one of the team captains. “All of our meetings were that day…and we couldn’t have that last meeting with her.”
Team members got an email that morning informing them that it would be Crawford’s last day, and all their meetings were canceled.
“We went and helped her move all her stuff out,” said Sadie Brenneman, the sophomore captain. “That was very … it was heartbreaking.”
“There’s a lot of people worried about a lot of things,” Brenneman continued. “I’m really worried about recruiting next year … whereas some people are worried about what’s going to happen with the search committee and the new coach. [There are] a lot of different things.”
No interim coach has been named at this time.
“We’re doing our best to keep the team together right now,” Brenneman said.
The team has no official assistant coach, and while men’s head coach Lauren Ford has consistently helped the women out, Ford has to focus on the upcoming men’s season as well.
“Us captains are kind of going to have to play coach,” Bellamy said.
The terms of the separation are still unclear, and no further statement has been issued by Crawford or the school.
BASKETBALL ADDS A WIN
The GC women’s basketball team improved to 4-1 on Saturday after a convincing win over the Eagles of Judson University, 80-56.
In just 13 minutes of playing time, sophomore Zoe Zellers achieved a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Zion Neat led the Leafs with 16 points and five rebounds. The Maple Leafs’ win was an example of a true team victory — Kiana Oeling was on the court the longest for the Leafs, playing just 23 minutes. Nearly every player on the Leafs’ roster saw action.
The Leafs dominated the glass in Goshen’s first road win of the year. Goshen outrebounded the Eagles 54-30, which was the most rebounds a Goshen team has had on the road since February 13, 2016, when the Leafs pulled down 56 at Bethel University.
The Leafs now prepare to enter Crossroads League play on Saturday at Huntington University.
Meanwhile, the men’s team has one more game before meeting Huntington, with Roosevelt University coming to Ruth Gunden Gymnasium on Tuesday night. After losing two exhibition games against Division I schools Western Michigan University and Miami (Ohio), the Leafs will look to gather momentum before conference play begins on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY: FOUR YEARS RUNNING
The Goshen men’s cross country team will be competing in the NAIA national championships for the fourth straight year after receiving an at-large bid to the tournament.
The Leafs, after finishing sixth in the highly competitive Crossroads League, are one of the 14 teams nationwide selected for an at-large berth by an oversight committee. They will join the 22 teams that qualified for the tournament automatically by placing first or second in their conference.
The women’s team finished one spot away from qualifying, receiving 19 votes to the 22 that went to the Nebraskan school Concordia University, which qualified for an at-large bid.
“It really stinks,” said junior Annika Alderfer Fisher. “But almost everybody is returning next year … and hopefully we won’t have a disaster happen in the middle of the season.”
Fisher is referencing the midseason death of teammate Ezra Kipruto, which has still been on the minds of many runners on both teams, including junior Jackson Steinmetz.
“This year has made me think deeply about what it really means to be successful and what’s important,” Steinmetz said, “And (running at nationals) feels like an important way to kind of honor Ezra and keep his spirit active in what we’re doing.”
Steinmetz then paused. “[Ezra] doesn’t really care about winning,” he added. “He wants us to be passionate and [to] care about what we’re doing … we want to show him how much we care for him and respect him.”
The men’s race will be held in Tallahassee, Florida, at 8:30 a.m. Friday.