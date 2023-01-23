Summer Cooper hit the NAIA “A” Standard in the mile and Nelson Kemboi ran an NAIA National Championship qualifying time in the 3000 meters in a strong performance from Goshen College at the Mastodon Invitational on Saturday.
Cooper, who had already qualified for the national championship in the mile, improved her time to 5:07, which converts to a 5:03.98 due to the indoor track dimensions — a time good enough for seventh-best in the NAIA. She placed third overall in the race, only behind Division I runners from the hosting Purdue Fort Wayne and club team Three Rivers Racing.
Maple Leafs head coach Sean Foulkes called Cooper a “force” for the squad, saying she “keeps looking stronger every week.”
Cooper also was one of three Leafs to win an overall race, winning the 800 meters in a time of 2:23.0. Maria Maldonado won her 400-meter race in 1:00.69, and Samuel Stoner-Eby won the men’s 400 with a time of 50.02 seconds.
Stephany Claudio and Britney Ortega also finished in the top half of all competitors in the 800, and the 4x400 meter relay team composed of Madison Axsom, Cooper, Maldonado and Ortega came in third out of eight teams.
Yet even with success in the short and mid-distance events, Foulkes called the Leafs’ men’s distance squad the team’s “strong event group” — and with good reason.
With his 8:37.6 in the 3000, Kemboi qualified for nationals as well as running the 11th fastest time in the NAIA after conversion. He placed fourth in the race, behind only Division-I athletes.
“For Nelson to come out and hit his qualifier was special,” Foulkes said. “He is our men’s distance leader for sure … I don’t think it will be long before the rest of our fellas start knocking on the door of qualifiers.”
Drew Hogan, another icon of the Leafs’ distance squad, placed second in the mile with a time of 4:23.5. Jordan Garlinger was right behind him in fifth, running 4:27.3, while Anthony Roberts finished 10th with a time of 4:29.9.
Garliner, Hogan, and Roberts were joined by Kevin Liddell in the 4x400, where the team placed sixth, running a time of 3:38.2.
The Leafs also had success in the field, mostly from star thrower Willow Kenneda. Kenneda had a field day in the weight throw, setting personal bests in five of her six throws — two of which were six full feet farther than her previous best. Placing sixth in the event, Kenneda was the top NAIA competitor; only Division I athletes finished better. Kenneda also finished 18th of 38 athletes in the shot put.
“Willow has been working hard toward a day like this all season,” Foulkes said.
Madison Axsom also finished third of 13 in the high jump, reaching 1.58 meters.
The Leafs next compete at Hillsdale Wide Track Classic in Hillsdale, Michigan this Saturday.
BASKETBALL STRUGGLES CONTINUE
Meanwhile, the Leafs’ men’s and women’s basketball teams both dropped their two basketball games this week to Bethel University and Indiana Wesleyan University.
The teams entered what women’s head coach Stephanie Miller called “the funnel” this past week, playing Bethel and IWU away one week and then home the next. With the Crossroads League schedule set up oddly this year, the back-to-back games seemed to benefit the women’s team somewhat.
In their home game on Wednesday against No. 7 IWU, the women played arguably their best defense of the year, as the teams were tied at the end of the first, second, and third quarters.
“We showed up to play defense (Wednesday) and we really gave them a rough time,” Miller said.
But in the fourth quarter, repeated turnovers by the Maple Leafs gave IWU a 15-5 run. The Wildcats went on to win the game 55-43.
IWU’s 55 points tied the Wildcats’ season low for total points, which was a stark contrast from the 103-56 beatdown IWU handed Goshen the week before.
“We could have stolen a game (Wednesday),” Miller said.
The same was true on Saturday, where the Leafs took on Highway 20 Cup rival Bethel in front of a packed crowd at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium. After heading to the locker rooms down 33-19, Goshen came back to nearly tie the game, and with just under three seconds left, Sophia Eli found herself at the line for the Leafs down 65-62.
After hitting her first free throw, Eli missed her second. The Leafs would have had a chance to tie with a rebound — but Goshen was called on a lane violation. The unmitigated fury radiating from the student section notwithstanding, the horn sounded on a 65-63 loss. The team now drops to 6-15 (1-10 in league play) and will travel to Taylor University on Wednesday in an attempt to end their seven-game losing streak.
The men lost 91-64 to IWU Wednesday and 83-65 to Bethel Saturday. On a ten-game losing streak and still winless in the Crossroads League, they play Taylor at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Goshen will also hold a home doubleheader against Marian University on Saturday, with the women’s game starting at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.