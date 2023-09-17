Two years ago, the Goshen College women’s tennis team didn’t win a single match, going 0-15 over the course of the season.
This year, they’re just one game under .500, and on Saturday, the team swept the University of St. Francis 7-0 while winning every set they played in. The men’s team also swept, dropping one doubles set but winning the point — and then holding a perfect singles competition as well.
The team seemed “really organized on [Saturday],” Szofia Kallai, No. 2 women’s singles, said. Mario Gomez, at No. 4 for men’s singles, described it as “one of those days where both teams [men’s and women’s] were playing at their best.”
The women started by winning the doubles point comfortably; at No. 3, Naomi Lapp Klassen and Morgan Priebe won by a resounding 6-1 margin. Priebe, a freshman who recently graduated from Goshen High, would continue by winning her singles match 6-0, 6-1, making her one of two Maple Leafs to allow just one game won in singles play — with the other being her doubles partner, Lapp Klassen.
The Leafs won the other two doubles matches 6-3, with Kallai and Blanka Bodo at No. 1 alongside the No. 2 pairing of Sude Aytekin and Carmen Aliaga. Aliaga would go on to be the only player to drop more than two games in a set, winning 6-3, 6-3.
Before Saturday, the Leafs had won just four of their 18 matches against St. Francis since 2006. They won 7-0 earlier this year at St. Francis, but before that, their last win against the Cougars was a 5-4 win in 2009.
The men’s team, though, came into the match looking to maintain an unbeaten run against the Cougars. Since the two teams began playing in 2010 — the days of the Mid-Central Conference — the Leafs have not dropped a single match; heading into Saturday, they were 13-0 all-time against St. Francis.
Saturday’s 7-0 sweep improved that to 14-0 — and it also meant that the Leafs’ streak of straight sweeps has improved to six. Not since 2017 have the Cougars scored one point against the Leafs.
The team’s only loss was No. 3 doubles, where Gomez and Brandon Lomas lost a tight matchup, 7-5. Filippo Gallo and Insee Akarapan picked up a 6-3 win in No. 1 doubles, though, and Matija Margetic and Pedro Scattolon duplicated the 6-3 scoreline in their No. 2 win.
The Leafs didn’t drop another set; Akarapan swept his No. 5 singles match 6-0, 6-0, and Margetic did too (albeit in shortened version), 6-0, 2-0.
Overall, the two teams combined to win 29 of the 30 sets played overall.
A major player in the Leafs’ heightened success has been GC’s new Director of Tennis, Jon Bemisderfer. Coaching both the men’s and women’s teams, Bemisderfer stepped in to the newly full-time role this past summer — and so far, so good.
Pedro Scattolon, No. 3 men’s singles, said Bemisderfer is “always trying to build a relationship off the court [with the players],” as well as encouraging the team to get closer to each other.
Gomez didn’t mince words. “Jon is amazing,” he said. “Amazing person, amazing coach. He’s very engaged with the team, and very committed with everything. He’s always there, trying to help us, going to our court and saying something.”
Both Gomez and Scattolon shared Kallai’s sentiment towards the organization of the squad, which she referenced multiple times: “He always keeps us really organized as a team. If practice doesn’t go well, he’ll tell us that it was messy — he doesn’t let us get lazy … it’s a really busy schedule this year, and he keeps us on track.”
Both teams are 2-3 in Crossroads League play so far this year. Their next match is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, with their next home match (played at Goshen Jr. High School) on Saturday against Marian. The women kick things off at 1 p.m., with the men following at 4 p.m.