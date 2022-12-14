Final exams at Goshen College are finished and winter break is here. With the students going home and basketball teams taking a monthlong break from conference play, the campus is empty — so it’s time to revisit the past. From one avid Leafs fan, here are some of the best and most memorable GC athletic moments from the fall 2022 semester.
Tennis: men beat IWU, women swept SAU
On the Leafs’ first home matchday, Sept. 10, the men’s tennis team came out hot and stayed hotter, defeating Indiana Wesleyan University in a tight 4-3 match. Filippo Gallo and Insee Akarapan won their doubles point in a tiebreaker to kick the match off for the Leafs, and Gallo closed things out in his singles match under the lights when he secured a comeback win on a super-tiebreak, 3-6, 6-3, (10-6), to give the Leafs the decisive fourth team point.
“I said this is the moment to give it my best, and that’s what I did,” said Gallo after the match. His heroics helped Goshen beat IWU for the first time since 2016. Since their last win, they had been outscored 48-9 by the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 3 in the nation at the time of Goshen’s win.
Just three days later, the women swept the University of St. Francis, 7-0, for their first win in nearly two years. The match was outright domination from start to finish for the Leafs; they didn’t allow the Cougars to win more than three sets in any matchup, while Meghan Godzisz and Sude Aytekin both allowed only one. The Leafs hadn’t beaten St. Francis since 2006, and hadn’t won a match in a clean sweep since a 9-0 victory over Defiance College in 2011.
Cross Country: Records on records
Although cross country has been notorious for their speed over the last few years, they hadn’t won a meet in years — the last victory came in 2014 for the men and 2013 for the women. Then, at the IU Kokomo Invitational on Sept. 17, both teams changed that and won the meet, the first time since 1996 that both teams won simultaneously. Not only did both teams win outright, but Maple Leaf runners won both races individually as well. Goshen High School alum Drew Hogan crossed the line first for the men with a time of 26:46, and Naomi Ross Richer won the women’s race in 19:41.
Even with the impressive performance at Kokomo, head coach Rustin Nyce said after the races that both teams were holding back quite a bit.
Two weeks later, the Leafs showed exactly what Nyce meant. At the Live in Lou Classic on Oct. 1, the men’s team set a Goshen record with their scoring runners combining for a time of 127:26. Led by the late Ezra Kipruto and Nelson Kemboi, the team averaged just 25:29 for an 8K. Then, about half an hour later, the women ran the second-fastest combined time ever recorded by their scorers. In that race, led by Ross Richer and Summer Cooper, the Leafs beat the teams ranked Nos. 23, 24 and 25 in the NAIA with a combined time of 97:31, averaging 19:30 for a 5K.
Soccer: Cougars Howled, So Did Tavares’ Shot
On the same day as cross country’s record-setting race in Louisville, the men’s and women’s soccer teams both played their most dramatic games of the season, taking on the University of St. Francis.
After traveling to USF, the women took a tight, back-and-forth match into the 88th minute. With under three minutes on the clock and the scoreboard still reading 0-0 thanks to the strong work of the Leafs’ defense and keeper Vicky Naylor, the game seemed fated for a draw.
Anita Tavares of the Leafs had other plans.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Tavares secured the ball in her own half and sprinted down the left side. As a Cougar defender tapped away the ball, Tavares chased it down, and while spinning to her left around the defense, sent a first-touch screamer over the fingers of Cougars keeper Amber Morgan. The Leafs had no issue holding off the Cougars for the last few seconds to secure the 1-0 win.
Meanwhile, back in Goshen, the men didn’t wait until the last minute to get things going. Lucas Bontreger scored just 10 minutes in, but the Cougars answered immediately after, and the next hour was tense. Tempers ran high, cards were issued, players and fans were taunted … but no goal was scored.
But with five minutes left, a Cougar foul inside the box gave the Leafs a penalty shot. St. Francis spent four full minutes appealing, but to no avail — until Bontreger clattered the shot off the post.
As Daniel Eleuterio of the Cougars ran towards the home crowd and put his hand to his ear, he missed a crucial detail: the referee had ruled that someone on his team entered the box early. Bontreger was going to retake the kick.
By the time Bontreger found the back of the net, nearly 10 minutes had elapsed since the referee had first called for a penalty kick. The Leafs paid no mind to the delay, though, as the 2-1 victory was made all the sweeter for the Cougars’ complaints. A small scrum accompanied the final whistle, with a postgame red card issued to Alessandro Bazan of St. Francis.
The Leafs had plenty of other defining moments. The men’s cross-country team qualifying for nationals and finishing 22nd after losing Ezra Kipruto to a car crash; the sudden separation between Goshen and its women’s volleyball coach, Kourtney Crawford; women’s soccer qualifying for the conference tournament on Senior Night; the list continues.
But now, as fall sports turn to winter, basketball has the main stage at Goshen.
After a shaky start to the season from the men’s basketball team, which dealt with injuries aplenty, the Leafs are hoping to gain some momentum from an 81-60 victory over Judson University on Saturday. Kaden Johnson’s double-double and Judah Simfukwe’s 19 points helped the Leafs secure their second win on the season.
Meanwhile, the women’s team came out of the gate roaring, winning five of their first six games and beating Huntington by 30 points on the road. But since that historic victory, the Leafs have dropped four games in a row — all Crossroads League matchups — and are struggling to stay afloat, sitting at 5-5 overall with just a 1-4 record in conference play. With the holiday break from conference play now here, the Leafs will be experimenting with new strategies and learning how to play together more effectively in their upcoming non-conference games.
“This is a team that hasn’t played together much before this year,” head coach Stephanie Miller said. “They’re going to make mistakes, but they’re going to get better fast. The ceiling is really high.”