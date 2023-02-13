Spring sports are back in earnest at Goshen College, as the Maple Leaf softball team kicked off its season on Friday at the Legacy Center in Brighton, Michigan.
Goshen played two games under the roof, dropping the first 8-0 to Concordia University from Michigan in five innings. Shutout across the day, the Leafs managed just one hit against Concordia before a Cardinals home run in the bottom of the fifth gave them an eight-run lead, triggering the eight-runs-after-five-innings mercy rule.
Later that day, the Leafs were once again shutout by a dominant pitcher in their 4-0 loss to Lawrence Tech University. LTU’s Clover Brandt racked up 12 strikeouts across her seven-inning complete game while allowing just four hits — all singles.
After Goshen starter Alisyn Catenacci allowed four runs (two earned) in four innings, sophomore Grace Schmitt came in as relief. Throwing a scoreless three innings, Schmitt allowed just two hits. Goshen couldn’t get anything started at the plate, though, and finished the day without scoring a run.
These two games were the first for the Leafs under the direction of new head coach Luke Wagner. Wagner came to Goshen this offseason from the NCAA Division III Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee. During his time with the Lynx, Wagner was the program’s all-time winningest coach, boasting a .558 winning percentage in 391 games across 11 seasons.
Additionally, the Leafs are coming off one of their best seasons of all time. Last year, the team set the school record for conference wins with 14 and tied the record for overall wins with 24. Led by graduated senior Ri Koteles, who had a Crossroads League-best with a .542 on-base percentage, the Leafs went 24-28 overall.
Aside from Koteles, Goshen is bringing back most of last year’s team, including sophomore Shea VanScoter, who led the league with 22 doubles, and fellow sophomore Alyssa McDonald, who started all 50 games she played in and held an OPS of .945.
Wagner’s theme for the season, in a word, is “consistency.” Since he began working with the team, he’s been emphasizing the importance of, in his words, being “consistent in our approach and execution.”
Finding a sense of purpose is important for Wagner — and the team — too.
“The teams that are special know why they are where they are,” he said. “And that ‘why’ gives them a purpose and a focus.”
The Leafs have a couple of weeks to try and find their “why” before their next set of games. The team will travel to Florida over GC’s spring break to play ten games in a five-day span, starting with a doubleheader against the University of Michigan-Dearborn on Feb. 27.
SMALL TEAM AT THE ‘BIG MEET’: HOGAN NEARS RECORD
With the Leafs’ track and field team preparing for the Crossroads League indoor championship meet next weekend, Goshen sent a core group of athletes to Grand Valley State University on Saturday to compete at the GVSU Big Meet.
As the only Leaf to participate in field events, Mady Axsom cleared 1.53 meters (5 ft – 0.25 in) in the high jump and 4.74 m (15 ft – 6.75 in) in the long jump on Friday. Axsom and Nelson Kemboi were the two athletes that competed on only Friday, with Kemboi running a personal best of 8:35 in the 3,000 meters. Already qualifying for nationals, Kemboi’s time is now seven seconds better than the NAIA ‘A’ standard.
Summer Cooper also improved her national-qualifying time in the 3,000 with a 10:04.7 on Saturday. Cooper ran nearly 30 seconds slower in her Friday race — and turned around and ran a personal best the next day.
Jordan Garlinger and Drew Hogan also raced both Friday and Saturday, running personal bests in Saturday’s race, where Hogan improved his NAIA ‘A’ standard mile time with a 4:19.05.
The hometown freshman is now just five hundredths of a second behind the GC all-time mile record of 4:19.00, set by Sam Chege in 2009.
The only other GC runner at the Big Meet was Anthony Roberts, who joined Garlinger and Hogan in setting a personal best in Saturday’s mile. The Leafs are resting this week before the conference championships on Friday and Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.