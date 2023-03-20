Both tennis squads won their first match of the season, men’s volleyball pulled off a five-set, 61-dig victory at Mount Vernon Nazarene’s senior night, and an already successful week for Goshen College sports was capped off by softball winning their first four conference games for the first time since 2001.
The Maple Leafs’ softball team stretched their win streak to seven games, winning 9-2 and 16-3 against Bethel on Wednesday before taking another doubleheader from Huntington, eking out a 2-1 victory before dominating the second game, 10-4.
Alisyn Catenacci was the driving force for the Leafs in the first game against Bethel. Not only did Catenacci pitch a complete game for the Leafs — allowing just one walk while tossing nine strikeouts — but she hit two home runs as well. She allowed two runs (one earned), while driving in five at the plate.
Then, she threw another complete game the next day in the 2-1 win over Huntington, once again allowing just one earned run — this time on a stingy four hits. Striking out five, Catenacci lowered her season ERA to 2.45 and improved to a 4-2 record. Goshen is 5-0 in the last five games she has pitched in.
Kamille Badibanga and Ellie Van Heerde also went deep for the Leafs in the Bethel doubleheader, which was played in Stevensville, Michigan instead of Mishawaka due to inclement weather.
Alongside Catenacci, Shea VanScoter tossed complete games in each doubleheader’s second game — although the game against Bethel was called due to mercy rule after five innings. Not only did VanScoter strike out three without giving up a single walk in the five-inning game, but she also went 4-for-4 at the plate with a walk and an RBI.
Then, the next day, VanScoter gave up just three earned runs in seven innings, once again not allowing one walk. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs. With these two games, VanScoter now holds a 1.93 ERA — 10th best in the Crossroads League.
Goshen’s 22 hits in the five-inning, 16-3 victory over Bethel were the most in a game since 2018, when the Leafs picked up 28 in a 20-15 win over Spring Arbor. The Leafs are now 12-5 overall with a 4-0 Crossroads League record.
With two home games against the University of St. Francis postponed this weekend due to inclement weather, Goshen has an important doubleheader coming up at Marian University on Tuesday. The first game is set for 3 p.m., with the second game to follow the conclusion of the opener. The Knights are currently ranked 23rd in the nation.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL STILL HAS TOURNAMENT HOPES
The Leafs traveled to Mount Vernon Nazarene University this weekend for a set of matches against the Cougars, who are receiving votes in the national poll. After dropping the first match in four sets Friday, the Leafs bounced back the next day to spoil MVNU’s senior night and win a five-set thriller.
After losing the first set Saturday, the Leafs won 25-19 and 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead. MVNU took the fourth set 25-17, though, sending the game to a fifth set to 15 points.
Goshen took a 7-5 lead in the back-and-forth set, but the Cougars bounced back to take an 11-13 lead. A kill from Hasan Hadzic brought the Leafs to within one, but a Goshen net violation put MVNU at match point. The Cougars’ serve hit the net, Ishmail Bangura killed the next point, and the game was tied at 14.
The teams traded points twice, but at 16-16, Bangura had another kill. Then, on match point, Bangura reached for an impressive dig, leading to a Christian Rodriguez kill to send the Leafs home with a win.
The Leafs picked up a season-high 61 digs on the night, with four players having 10 or more. The win puts the Leafs at 5-10 in the WHAC, still chasing Cornerstone (7-8) for the sixth and final spot in the conference tournament.
Goshen has a must-win game at No. 13 Indiana Tech on Tuesday before closing out the regular season at home this weekend, playing Siena Heights Friday at 7 p.m. and celebrating Senior Day on Saturday against Lawrence Tech at 3 p.m.