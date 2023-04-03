Goshen College softball just keeps winning.
Including against the No. 6 team in the country.
The Maple Leafs started their week by splitting a doubleheader against No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan University on Tuesday before taking two games from the University of St. Francis on Thursday. The Leafs now sit third in the Crossroads League with a 9-3 conference record (17-8 overall).
After losing 8-0 to IWU, the Leafs turned around in the second game and, with Alisyn Catenacci throwing a complete game, cruised to a 7-2 win. The five-run victory is the largest win against the Wildcats since 2011, and the largest margin of victory that Goshen has ever recorded on the road at IWU.
Then Catenacci came back on Thursday and did it again — this time, not just on the mound.
In Goshen’s 10-0 victory against USF, Catenacci not only threw a complete-game shutout, but she hit a grand slam in the first inning, helping herself and kicking off a flurry of moonshots from the Leafs.
Alyssa McDonald hit one out in the fifth, and Grace Schmitt followed suit in the sixth with a “walk-off” three-run homer. Schmitt’s smash took the Leafs to a 10-0 lead, ending the game due to the mercy rule.
Catenacci, now 8-2 on the season, allowed just six hits over her five innings of work while striking out six. She has allowed three runs in her last three games — all complete games, 20 innings in total.
The Leafs won the second game of the doubleheader 6-4, as Shea VanScoter improved to 7-1 on the mound for Goshen after coming in to pitch the seventh inning. Esme Pico started for the Leafs, giving up four runs in six innings.
Goshen next plays on the road at the University of Spring Arbor on Tuesday. Its next home game is on Thursday, when Huntington University comes to town to take on the Leafs. The first games in both doubleheaders will start at 3 p.m.
BASEBALL GOES GRAND TWICE
After starting the week on the worst possible note, Goshen’s baseball team bounced back from being no-hit by Indiana Wesleyan to split a doubleheader against Grace College on Thursday, where the Leafs hit two grand slams and two more home runs.
On Monday, the Wildcats took on the Leafs in a game postponed from March 16. To say the least, it was painful.
IWU scored 12 runs in the first three innings — and didn’t stop there, adding seven more by the end of the game. Will Eldridge and Evan Fry combined to throw a Wildcat no-hitter, while the Leafs allowed thirteen hits. Goshen’s wild pitching, already a problem this season, was on full display — four Goshen pitchers combined to allow eight walks in the first four innings.
Three days later, though, the Leafs scored 11 runs against Grace College en route to an 11-5 victory. Preston Anderson, Goshen’s starter, was seemingly inspired by Alisyn Catenacci’s simultaneous performance — Anderson gave up five runs in seven innings on the mound, while hitting two home runs: a three-run shot in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the sixth.
Anderson’s two shots were preceded by a second-inning grand slam from Trent Sillett that gave Goshen a 6-2 lead. It would be the first of two slams on the day for the Leafs; in the second game, Godden ripped a drive off the left-field scoreboard to tie the game at 7-7.
The Leafs ultimately lost 9-7 after Grace scored two runs in the top of the seventh. Dalton Soergel picked up the loss for the Leafs after throwing five strong innings in relief, giving up three earned runs and just two hits.
Goshen is now 3-13 in the Crossroads League (7-21 overall). The team is on the road this entire week, with back-to-back doubleheaders at Huntington on Wednesday and Thursday.