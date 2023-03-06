After the Goshen College softball team started their season with a pair of shutout losses three weeks ago, the Maple Leafs had a chance to regroup and work on what head coach Luke Wagner called “consistent softball.”
The downtime worked wonders for the Leafs.
Over five days last week, Goshen won seven of its ten games in Melbourne, Florida, including a thrilling 9-8 extra innings victory over Southeastern University, the fourth-ranked team in the preseason national polls. The Leafs are now 8-5.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Wagner said. “They played with so much heart and passion for the sport. Goshen was very well represented in Florida.”
Wagner has been preaching the importance of consistency since joining the program last fall.
“What elevates teams from average to good,” he said, “or good to great, is how often they can properly execute over and over again. For us, consistency is about having the proper mindset each day when training.”
The Leafs were certainly executing over and over in Florida. With a team batting average of .310 on the season, Goshen ended four of its seven wins last week by mercy rule, outscoring its opponents 66-35.
Ella Mcleod, leading the team with a .412 season average, led the Leafs’ charge at the plate. Mcleod went 12-for-27 on the week with two doubles and five RBIs. Alyssa McDonald helped the Leafs too, grinding out 14 hits in 38 at-bats. McDonald, batting .326, also hit one of Goshen’s three home runs.
McKenzie Richardson delivered when it mattered for the Leafs, with multiple hits in close games — including going 2-for-3 with a walk against Southeastern. Richardson racked up 12 hits on the week, sending her into the break before conference play with a .378 average.
The Leafs shined on the mound as well, with Shea VanScoter giving up just four earned runs in 14 innings of work. She also only gave up an average of under one walk and hit per inning pitched. Not only did last year’s GC Female Newcomer of the Year post an ERA of 2.12, but VanScoter also helped herself at the plate, stroking .355 on the week.
Yet, for all the impressive numbers that Goshen put up, Wagner said that he wants to focus on the little things “that might [not] show up in the box score, but [is] crucial to winning ballgames.” Consistency is Wagner’s favorite phrase, and the Leafs have delivered.
Now 8-5, the Leafs have a week to continue building before Crossroads League play begins with a doubleheader at Bethel University on Tuesday, March 14. Wagner is looking forward to the competition of the conference, saying he is “excited to see how [the team] can adjust and adapt each series in one of the premier NAIA conferences in the country.”
BASEBALL BEGINS CONFERENCE PLAY
After a similarly slow first six games, the GC baseball team began to find their form over the past week. After stomping Ecclesia College 16-0, the Leafs took three of four games from Brescia University — outscoring the Bearcats 22-12 — before falling 11-7 to Thomas More University and then beginning conference play by splitting two doubleheaders with Marian University.
Batting .373 on the season, Jenner Rodammer delivered in a big way for the Leafs. In the win over Ecclesia, Rodammer went 5-for-5 with nine RBIs and a grand slam. One week later, Rodammer picked up another grand slam in the Leafs’ 6-4 win over Brescia.
Now 6-10 on the season (2-2 in the Crossroads League), the Leafs next play back-to-back doubleheaders at Bethel University — one Friday at 1 p.m. and one Saturday at noon.
KEMBOI AN ALL-AMERICAN AGAIN
Meanwhile, the GC track team found success at the NAIA indoor national championship on Saturday. In the men’s 3,000-meter finals, Nelson Kemboi placed sixth out of 12 with a time of 8:26.43. Not only was he named an All-American for the fourth time, he set a new school record by nearly four full seconds.
Summer Cooper was one spot away from picking up an All-American award in the mile, finishing ninth in 5:04.06, and Goshen’s distance medley relay placed tenth — setting another school record with a time of 12:14.34.
The Leafs begin the outdoor season on Saturday, March 25 at Cedarville University.