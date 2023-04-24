With a nail-biting 8-7 win over Grace College on Saturday afternoon, the Goshen College softball team not only clinched its spot in the conference tournament, but set the program record for conference wins.
Saturday marked the team’s 15th Crossroads League win of the year, surpassing the previous record set by last year’s team which finished 14-22 in league play. Currently, the Leafs are sitting at 15-15 in the Crossroads League with a 23-20 overall record.
Longtime Maple Leaf fans may be surprised by the milestone, as Goshen won the conference tournament back in 2001 (when the league was still known as the Mid-Central College Conference). At that point, though, Goshen only played 14 conference games — one doubleheader against each of the seven opponents. Today, Goshen plays two doubleheaders against each other team in the conference of 10, leading to a total of 36 conference games. The current four-games-per-opponent format has been in place since 2013.
Goshen was leading 5-3 through six innings, and after tacking on three more runs in the top of the seventh, the Leafs had just three outs left to break the record. Grace battled back vehemently, though, and after three walks, a sacrifice fly, another walk, an RBI groundout and a double, the Lancers had the tying run on second after scoring four.
On her 149th pitch of the ballgame, though, Alisyn Catenacci got Grace’s Taylor Hodgen to fly out to left field to clinch the record — and a spot in the postseason.
After Catenacci’s seven earned runs, Shea VanScoter took the mound for the Leafs’ second game and pitched a one-run gem, giving up just four hits in six innings of work. The Leafs couldn’t keep up their hitting from game one, though, and lost the pitcher’s duel 1-0 to bring their conference record back to .500.
Goshen’s biggest win of the week, though, was indisputably the first game of its home doubleheader against No. 22 Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Goshen jumped out to an early lead after three walks, an error, and a base hit from first baseman Peyton Foreman gave the Leafs a 3-0 lead in the first inning. They tacked on one run in each of the following two innings, but the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game, scoring in every subsequent inning until the teams headed to extra innings, knotted at five runs apiece.
In the bottom of the seventh, VanScoter, the Leafs’ starter, was caught between second and third in a baserunning miscue — she would have been the winning run. She quickly atoned for her mistake, though: after retiring the Wildcats in order in the eighth and ninth innings, she smacked a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth to put the winning run on base. With Lily Herrera pinch-running for her, Bianca Diamond walked off the Wildcats with a base hit to win 6-5.
Goshen lost game two, but the Leafs were no doubt satisfied by splitting both doubleheaders with the team ranked 22nd in the nation.
The Leafs take on Taylor at home on Tuesday. In that game, Goshen will be hunting for another program record: overall wins in a season. The Leafs are one win away from tying the current record of 24, and will have a chance to break it in the doubleheader, which starts at 3 p.m. They then close the regular season with a doubleheader Saturday at home against Spring Arbor.
TRACK AND FIELD SETS EVEN MORE RECORDS
Softball wasn’t the only Goshen team setting records this week, as Mia Wellington and Nelson Kemboi notched all-time school bests at the Indiana Little State Championships on Friday at IWU.
In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Wellington surpassed the old school record — set by Tricia Kurtz in 2003 — by 17 seconds. Finishing fourth in a field of 13, Wellington completed the race with a time of 11:44.32. She is now the only Goshen runner to ever run the steeplechase — which involves clearing a hurdle after running through a pit of water in every lap — in under 12 minutes.
In the same meet, Kemboi bested his own men’s 5,000-meter record from two weeks prior. With a time of 14:46.35, Kemboi lowered the school record by 0.34 seconds, and won the race out of a field of 37 runners.
At this point, it would be an anomaly if he didn’t set a school record.
Summer Cooper won the women’s 800 in a field of 51 and Samuel Stoner-Eby won the men’s 400 ahead of the 46 other runners. Overall, the men finished eighth of 15 and the women finished ninth of 14, with both teams beating conference foe Grace and the men finishing ahead of Huntington and Bethel as well.
In preparation for the Crossroads League Championships on May 4, the Leafs will travel to Grace on Friday to run at the Lancer Invitational.
BASEBALL: ONE WIN, ONE BIG LOSS
The Leafs’ baseball team had a positive start to the week, as Goshen won the first game of their home doubleheader against Grace 11-10 on Tuesday.
The game started roughly for the Leafs — Austin Martin hit three batters and gave up a walk and a hit before recording the first out, and the Leafs took their first reps at the plate down 5-0. But down 7-1 in the fourth inning, the home team scored eight runs thanks to doubles from Peyton Smith, Chris Godden and Joseph Cerda, a triple from Nate Lange, and a home run from Jenner Roddamer to take a 9-7 lead.
Rodammer appeared to have hit another home run in the very next inning, but with Char Reeves tagging up, Rodammer rounded the bag at full tilt and blew past Reeves — and was called out for passing another runner. The blast, now the longest single of the Maple Leafs’ season, still drove in two runs — which proved pivotal as the Leafs gave up three more runs and would end up winning by one.
The Leafs’ success stopped there, though. Goshen dropped its next three games, and things went from bad to worse on Saturday in a doubleheader against Mount Vernon Nazarene. Rodammer hit three home runs in the two games, but the Leafs lost 3-2 and 6-3.
All eyes now are on the Leafs’ ace, Eric Pettipiece. Midway through the fifth inning of game one, Pettipiece was taken out of the game due to an arm injury. While the exact details of the injury are still unknown, overuse could be a factor. The junior threw 103 pitches last Saturday, April 15 prior against St. Francis before tossing 60 against Grace in a surprise relief outing on Tuesday. He threw 56 against MVNU before leaving the game.
Pettipiece leads the team in innings pitched and WHIP, and was named Crossroads League Pitcher of the Week two months ago.
The Leafs travel to Huntington on Monday as they await Pettipiece’s results. The first game of their doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.