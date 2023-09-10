Last year, Wyatt Bollinger surpassed 1,000 collegiate assists as a setter on the Goshen College men’s volleyball team.
This year, he’s an assistant coach.
Bollinger is working closely with Jeff Phillips, newly-named Director of Volleyball at GC, to help head up both the women’s and the men’s volleyball teams — and it’s working. The women’s team began the season 6-2 — their best start in nearly 10 years.
Phillips, who coached club and high school volleyball at Wawasee High School before coming to Goshen, said that the team’s recent success is, in part, due to a cultural shift. In his words, the team is “changing the way we approach things” — instead of focusing solely on wins and losses, they’re focusing on finding the positives in games and in practice.
“We’re focusing on doing the right things day to day as much as possible,” Phillips said. “If we’re doing the right things, wins will happen.”
Phillips spent 18 years at Wawasee, and although he was coaching off and on — he took an extended break for the birth of his third child — he was always teaching, something that he says influences his coaching on a personal level.
He’s always thinking, in his words, “how can I build a relationship with this player that’s deeper?” An understanding of players’ personal lives and off-court realities is highly important to him, which he says is informed by his experience teaching high schoolers and a focus on the mental health of his athletes.
Along with the importance of his players’ well-being, Phillips emphasizes how crucial it is to make sure the whole team is working together, even — and arguably especially — those who aren’t in the starting lineup. “What matters to me,” he said, “if you’re that player that’s not playing right now, are you giving 100% in practice?”
One game that Phillips said brought to mind this new mentality was the Maple Leafs’ fifth game of the season, a comeback 3-2 win against Midway University. Midway through the second set, down 1-0, Leafs starter Brenna Spangler rolled her ankle and had to come out of the game. The Leafs ended up dropping the second set, too, and with the Leafs bringing on bench players and playing out of position, it looked like Goshen was set to fall below .500 for the first time this year.
Instead, Phillips said, the team suddenly changed their mindset.
“You could see the lightbulbs go on, like ‘hey, we’re gonna win this match!’”
He described that moment as a “complete mentality switch,” and instead of giving up on the match, the Leafs fought back and completed a reverse sweep, beating Midway in five sets.
Phillips described the Leafs’ play as “scrappy,” a word he says to be careful with — but one that he believes represents Goshen’s mentality well; a mentality of hustle and toughness. “We have enough skill to be competitive, and [because] we’re scrappy, that allows us to hang with teams that might have bigger rosters” — such as Midway.
After a tournament this past weekend where Goshen went 1-3, the Leafs are now sitting at a 7-6 record. They are hoping to take their scrappy attitude into conference play, taking on the University of St. Francis on Wednesday before Friday night’s home match against Indiana Wesleyan, their first time back in Ruth Gunden Gymnasium in nearly a month. That game will begin at 7 p.m.
LEAFS ROUNDUP
The Goshen College women’s tennis team started the season strong a week ago, as they defeated Huntington University, 4-3, for the first time since 2005. The team is now sitting at 2-3 (1-2 in Crossroads League play), with the men’s team holding a 1-3 record (1-2 conference) after Saturday night’s match against Judson was ruled incomplete with the teams knotted at 2-2 due to darkness.
Both soccer teams lost on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion: the men lost 2-1 after scoring a first-minute goal against Georgetown College but conceded the game-winner with just two and a half minutes left in the game, and the women lost 1-0 to snap their undefeated streak after a 75th-minute goal from Vitoria Sia of Madonna University sent the Leafs packing. With two weeks before the start of Crossroads League play, the women’s team is now 5-1 while the men are 1-6 after securing their first win of the season on Tuesday, beating Concordia 3-1 on the road.
The men’s soccer team next plays at home on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. against Rochester, with the women playing away on Wednesday before their 7 p.m. Saturday night home showdown against Siena Heights. Both tennis teams will play at “home” on Thursday — at the Goshen Junior High School tennis courts — against Marian University, with the women’s match beginning at 1 p.m. and the men to follow.