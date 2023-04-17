GOSHEN — It seems as if three things have become guaranteed in life if you’re a Goshen College athletics fan: coaching turnover, Nelson Kemboi setting records — and taxes.
Two of those three have already happened this weekend; tax day, though, isn’t until Tuesday.
Three head coaches had already parted ways with Goshen College this academic year: Kourtney Crawford was asked to leave the women’s volleyball program in November, Lauren Ford resigned from coaching men’s volleyball in January and Evan Atkinson stepped down as tennis coach last month to spend more time with his family.
Now, there’s a fourth.
Victor Newberg, head coach of the men’s soccer team, is no longer employed by Goshen College after four years with the school. In a written statement, Goshen College Athletic Director Erica Albertin said that the school is “grateful for his service at GC for the past four years, and we wish him well through this transition.”
Goshen is coming off the heels of an admittedly disappointing season, where it won just two games with a 2-12-3 overall record.
Since 2019, when Newberg took command, the team has won six conference games, going 6-24-4 in the Crossroads League and 14-37-9 overall. Goshen has not won more than two conference games in a season since 2017 — the last time the team had a winning record.
Dan Sullivan, the previous assistant coach to the men’s and women’s teams, will serve as interim head coach for the upcoming fall season, after which the job opening will be posted. The season will be Sullivan’s eighth with the team, although his first as the head coach.
TRACK RECORDS KEEP COMING
The same day that Sullivan was announced as interim coach, Nelson Kemboi set yet another school record at the Don Kleinow Invitational in Adrian, Michigan.
With a time of 3:57.29 in the 1500 meters, Kemboi surpassed a record that stood for over 20 years. This is his fourth individual record; Kemboi holds the fastest time in school history in the 3000, the 5000, and the 8000 meter races (the last of which was set in cross country racing).
When asked what he attributed his constant success to, Kemboi immediately responded with his coach, Rustin Nyce. Calling him “flexible” and “easy to work with,” Kemboi said that Nyce “has made me [more] great than I ever thought I would be.”
Nyce has done wonders to the distance running program at Goshen, with men’s cross country placing 22nd in the nation last year and the women missing the cut for nationals by just one place.
Goshen’s running is finding success aside from Kemboi in track and field, too, as on Friday, two other Maple Leafs qualified for the NAIA outdoor national championships — with Kemboi not being the only record-setter.
With a time of 48.15 seconds, Samuel Stoner-Eby set the school record in the 400-meter dash. The previous record, 48.52, was set by Joe Company in 1996. With his time, Stoner-Eby qualified for nationals with an NAIA ‘A’ standard.
Meanwhile, off the track, freshman Mady Axsom hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard in the high jump. Clearing 1.65 meters (5 feet 5 inches), Axsom is just an inch away from the school record — which has stood since 1988.
Both Stoner-Eby and Axsom finished second in their events, while Kemboi placed fifth out of 71.
Also scoring for the Leafs was Anthony Roberts, who won his race in the 5000 with a time of 15:31.15. He beat out a field of 30 runners to earn the maximum ten points for the Leafs. In the same event, Summer Cooper placed second of 37 in the women’s 5000 with a time of 18:16.81.
Overall, the women finished ninth of 23 teams at the meet Friday, with the men tying for 10th out of 21. The Leafs are next competing in the Indiana Little State Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University this Friday and Saturday.
TOUGH WEEK FOR SOFTBALL
After starting the season hot, the Goshen softball team lost two doubleheaders this week against nationally-ranked teams and split two others.
After losing both games to No. 20 Mount Vernon Nazarene on Monday, the Leafs bounced back by beating Bethel by mercy rule in their first game Tuesday. They dropped the second game, though, and then lost their first game at the University of St. Francis on Friday, although they took the second.
Then, on Saturday, the Leafs lost two heartbreakers to No. 12 Marian.
In the first game, Goshen took a 5-0 lead, but the Knights bounced back with eleven runs in two innings. Going into the bottom of the seventh, Goshen was down 12-10. The Leafs managed to rally and load the bases with one out, and Mackenzie Richardson smacked a sacrifice fly to center to bring the Leafs within one. With the tying run just 60 feet away, though, Alyssa McDonald hit a soft liner straight at the second baseman, who had no difficulty bringing it in to end the game.
Then, in the second game, Goshen nearly made an extraordinary comeback. Down 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Leafs put two runners on base with nobody out. Pinch-hitting, Sydney Lockhart punched a single into right field to score a run, and Shea VanScoter followed with a three-run blast to bring the Leafs within one. The Knights sat the next three hitters down in order, though, and Goshen lost 7-6.
The Leafs meet another nationally ranked team on Tuesday, as No. 22 Indiana Wesleyan comes to town for a doubleheader. The first game starts at 3 p.m.