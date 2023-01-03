In a shock to the Goshen College men’s volleyball program, head coach Lauren Ford has resigned, athletic director Erica Albertin confirmed on Thursday.
“Coach Lauren Ford resigned and her last day at GC will be January 3,” Albertin said in a statement provided to The Goshen News. “We wish her the best for her next step in her career.”
After joining Goshen in 2019, Ford spent two years as an assistant coach to the women’s team under head coach Kourtney Crawford, a new hire. In the summer of 2021, Ford was hired as just the second official head coach of the men’s team.
In her one season as head coach, Ford led the team to a 20-9 record, going 7-7 in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference. The team’s winning record of .690 under her was the second-best season in the program’s young history – second only to the .714 percentage of the 2020 season, which had significantly shortened conference play due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season in half.
In a brief statement, Ford said, “Thank you to Erica [Albertin] and everyone I had the pleasure and honor of working with at Goshen College. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the men’s program and assist with the women’s program.”
Although it was a short spell, Ford had the honor of being just the second woman to have the sole responsibility for coaching an all-male sports team at Goshen, after Allison Bailey led the men’s golf team from 2011-13.
Ford was also highly involved on campus, helping with a variety of student groups. She was previously the student involvement coordinator at Goshen and has helped with the Campus Activities Council in past years.
CAC member and women’s volleyball player Brielle Agnew said that Ford “let us make CAC what we wanted to, but still helped us when we needed it.”
“She was honestly one of the best parts about both volleyball programs,” Agnew continued. “She was a D1 athlete and she knew what she was talking about ... she was a good leader.”
“I enjoyed working with students in student life and specifically the CAC,” Ford said. “We did a lot of good work there and I will take that experience with me wherever I go.”
She also was sorely needed by the Goshen volleyball programs. She’s the second volleyball coach to leave the school recently, as Goshen and Crawford parted ways in mid-November. As a result, the school is without a volleyball coach of any sort — with the men’s season starting in less than a month.
Along with a national search (now the second current search for a volleyball coach), the athletic department is “working on an interim leadership plan,” Albertin said. The only individuals associated with coaching at this time, according to Goshen’s website, are student managers.
“Circumstances were definitely weird,” senior outside hitter Juan Llama said. “But nevertheless, Lauren was a great person and coach that did great things for us as players and for the Goshen volleyball program.”
In an email sent to the volleyball team, Albertin noted that Ford accepted a job elsewhere. Ford declined to comment on her next steps or the nature of her resignation, instead saying, “I will miss working with such an amazing group of young men and women. It’s been a great experience. I’ll be rooting for Goshen athletics.”
Some players on the men’s volleyball team were not surprised by Ford’s resignation.
“I can’t deny there have been many mixed feelings, [but] I am incredibly thrilled for her,” senior Christian Rodríguez said. “This was the first time I have been coached by someone with such high volleyball IQ.”
Llama echoed the same sentiments.
“She has been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had in all of my 11 years playing volleyball,” Llama said.
Although Rodríguez will miss Ford, he is looking towards the season with the rest of his team.
“The team [has] to make a speedy turnaround, but this program has only been filled with courage and motivation,” he said. “Thank you to everyone in the audience for the unwavering support and for being the seventh player on the court. We’ll see you soon.”
The Leafs’ first game is Friday, Jan. 27 at Siena Heights University. One week later, on Feb. 3, the Leafs play their first home game at 7 p.m. against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
WINTER WOES FOR BASKETBALL
Until the men’s volleyball season starts, basketball is the only sport in season at Goshen College.
The winter break in non-conference play has not been kind to either team. Since classes ended and the teams switched to playing non-conference opponents, the men’s and women’s teams have won just one game apiece.
The women, after starting 5-2, have dropped seven of their last eight games to hold a 6-9 record. The Leafs, with a 1-4 Crossroads League record, play Taylor on Wednesday to restart conference play and try to turn their momentum around. The tipoff at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium is at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the men are now 2-12 on the season. After some early blowouts, the Leafs have been holding their opponents to much tighter score lines, but have not been able to capitalize on their close games. Also finishing break with a 1-4 record, the men play at Taylor on Wednesday in their attempt to secure their first Crossroads League victory.