The Goshen College men’s volleyball team is back in action.
This past weekend, the Maple Leafs traveled to Michigan to take on two conference opponents, Siena Heights University on Friday and Lawrence Tech University on Saturday. Goshen lost both games, 3-0 to SHU and 3-1 to LTU.
The team plays in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, given the Crossroads League does not sponsor the sport. Bethel University, with a newly-founded men’s team, is the only other Crossroads team that joins the Leafs in the WHAC.
Goshen is led this year by an interim group of coaches who stepped in after the former head coach, Lauren Ford, left to accept the head coaching job at Edward Waters University. Interim head coach Jewel Lehman discussed trying to lead the team after taking the head coaching role less than a month before the season started.
Lehman said that the first thing the staff did was “to really start to pull the coaching team together."
“It’s been great to have Val [Hershberger, assistant coach] and Andy [Bennett, fifth-year player and assistant coach] as a team; any one of us would struggle to get it all done," Lehman added.
As a fairly new team — the Leafs are only in their fifth season of play — the history of men’s volleyball at GC doesn’t run deep. But in her one season leading the team, Ford took the Leafs to a 20-9 record (5-5 in the highly competitive WHAC) along with helping out in the previous season, when the Leafs went 15-9.
Lehman said that the coaches’ goals revolve around “facilitating the success” of the current program, without making too many changes. Hershberger agreed.
“They had an excellent season last year,” she said. “They have an excellent program … it wasn’t about us coming in and trying to take over, it was about enabling them to keep going in the direction they were going.”
Hershberger and Lehman credited Bennett with helping direct the coaches in what the team was used to and giving the coaching team insights on the players’ moods and needs.
“Andy kind of tells us how they’ve done it in the past,” Hershberger said, “We sort of say how we did it when we coached, and we come to an agreement about what would be best for this team and each opponent.”
The team has been struggling with fitness. Hershberger said that although there are “no major injuries,” quite a few players are struggling with minor issues.
“We’re getting them back into the lineup, though,” she said. “We’re getting them back. We will get them back.”
The Leafs’ next game, and their first home game, is against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Leafs play St. Mary-of-the-Woods again on Saturday, thanks to a quirky WHAC schedule, with a start time of 1 p.m. at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium.
BASKETBALL GETS ONE
The Goshen men’s basketball team hadn’t won a conference game this year.
On Thursday night, the Leafs changed that. In front of a home crowd at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium, the Leafs handed the Taylor Trojans their first loss against Goshen since 2019. It was the first Crossroads League win for Kyle Capps, Goshen’s head coach.
“Our guys were ‘present for 40’, something that we’ve talked about all season long," Capps said.
Taylor led 5-4 early in the first half, but Goshen answered with a 10-0 run and never relinquished its lead for the rest of the game. Taylor managed to close the gap to three points with just over a minute left, but Greg Johnson drained a ‘3’ with just 52 seconds left to give the Leafs a 69-63 lead that sealed the deal.
Johnson came off the bench to lead the Leafs with 17 points. Judah Simfukwe added 16 of his own along with six rebounds. Both Johnson and Simfukwe were perfect from the free throw line.
Coming into the game, the Leafs knew that containing Taylor’s Jason Hubbard, the leading scorer in the Crossroads League, would be the key to winning.
“We talked about making Hubbard earn everything, and Isaac [Miller] and Greg [Johnson] made him do that," Capps said.
The Leafs held Hubbard, who is averaging 23.6 points per game, to just 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
With the win, their first in over a month, the Leafs snapped a 10-game losing streak and are now in the Crossroads League win column.
Goshen lost Saturday to No. 16 Marian University, 97-82, in a game that included a 16-0 run for the Maple Leafs. The Leafs are now 1-11 in the Crossroads League and 3-19 overall. Their next game is at the University of St. Francis at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.