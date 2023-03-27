It was a storybook ending for Christian Rodriguez.
Up 26-25 in the fourth set, the Goshen College men’s volleyball team was one point away from ending the season with a 3-1 win over Lawrence Tech on Saturday. As Andy Bennett started his run-up at the service line, a hush fell over Ruth Gunden Gymnasium — which seconds before had been rowdy and raucous.
Bennett’s serve was returned, and after a tense rally, Bartosz Rauch of Lawrence Tech rose to kill the ball.
Waiting at the net alone was Rodriguez.
The “boom” as the ball ricocheted off the fifth-year’s hands and onto the court was quickly drowned out by the loudest “O, Christian Rodriguez” (á la the White Stripes) chant of the season.
“That whole last set,” Rodriguez said, “we were playing catch up. I just wanted to win that last point, somehow, so I turned my hands in and — oh, it felt amazing. Right after that, I was in tears.”
The 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25 victory was Rodriguez’s last at Goshen College, along with Andy Bennett and Wyatt Bollinger. Goshen also recognized its seniors, Ian Fox and Juan Llama, before the game.
“A lot of credit to the guys for pushing through all the adversity this year,” Bennett said. “These guys have been through so much … people coming back and forth from injuries, eligibility issues, all on top of a coaching change.”
Fox, a key middle hitter for the Leafs, has only played in seven games this year after partially tearing multiple tendons in his ankle; Hasan Hadzic, a star junior transfer for the Leafs, was ineligible for a good bit of the start of the season; and the previous head coach, Lauren Ford, left suddenly a month before the first game.
After Ford’s departure, Bennett stepped up as an assistant coach along with GC professor Val Hershberger, working with interim head coach Jewel Lehman — another GC professor.
Bennett believes that the coaching deserved recognition, saying, “I credit a lot of this season to Jewel and Val. I really believe that without them, we wouldn’t have had a season.”
Rodriguez jumped in, saying that “once Lauren was gone, we talked a lot about how we could just leave the team right away — we were fifth years — but we decided to come back so we didn’t let the team down. We knew it would be tough, but [this gives the team] a continuation into next year.”
There’s no doubt the senior leadership and skills helped the team tremendously, especially given the fifth-years’ involvement in the program’s history. Bennett picked up five blocks in the game — taking him to 402 across his five years in Goshen and the only Leaf to ever surpass 400 career blocks.
Perhaps even more impressive was Bennett’s run of games played in: 124 straight games, from his first match as a freshman to Saturday night’s game. Goshen College — in its entire history — has played in 124 men’s volleyball games.
Bennett is the only person to have been involved in every single game of the program — and he may continue to do so next year, albeit off the court.
“It’s been my life for the past five years, so it’ll be weird to transition out of it, whether or not I come back next year,” Bennett said.
He said he’s applying for the open head coach position next year based on his time as assistant coach this year.
Even so, though, the team will look drastically different next year, with Bollinger, Llama and Rodriguez all leaving along with Bennett. Fox may return for a fifth season thanks to NAIA instituting an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID season of 2020, but otherwise, the senior leadership is, for the most part, departing.
“I’m just proud of the guys for sticking with it and still performing, still having a successful season, through everything,” Bennett said.
TRACK BEGINS OUTDOOR SEASON
As men’s volleyball finished the season, the Goshen track team began theirs. At the first outdoor meet Saturday, the Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open at Cedarville University, Willow Kenneda started her outdoor season strong in the discus.
Kenneda’s throw of 41.12 meters (134 ft, 11 in) was just over five feet away from the NAIA ‘B’ standard and a mere three inches away from the school record, which has stood since 2009. She placed third of 44 overall in the event.
Mady Axsom, meanwhile, tied for fourth of 17 in the high jump, clearing 1.53 meters (5 ft, 0.25 in).
In the running events, Samuel Stoner-Eby placed sixth out of 71 in the 100 meter dash (11.09). In the 1500, Anthony Roberts (4:17.06) placed seventh and Jordan Garlinger (4:18.04) placed ninth out of 96 runners. Garlinger also finished seventh in the 800 (2:03.26)
The next meet is the Blue and Grey Classic at Bethel University, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Goshen will only send their throwers and jumpers.