The Goshen College men’s tennis team had not defeated Indiana Wesleyan University in six years. Since their last win in 2016, they were 0-8, with a combined score of 9 to 48.
On Wednesday evening, under the lights of Goshen’s tennis complex, Filippo Gallo won a third-set tiebreak and changed that all.
With his 3-6, 6-3, (10-6) comeback win in a super-tiebreak, Gallo clinched the fourth and decisive point for the Maple Leafs in a massive 4-3 upset of the perennial powerhouse IWU.
“I was so happy,” Gallo said. “I was thinking about what an achievement it was. We’d also come back in the doubles with Insee (Akarapan), so I said this is the moment to give my best and that’s what I did.”
Although Gallo won the decisive fourth point in dramatic style, he emphasized that the team won because of the doubles point. After Kevin Bollman and Mario Gomez won their doubles match 6-1, Matija Margetic and Pedro Scattolon dropped theirs, also by a score of 6-1. The match featuring Gallo and Akarapan would decide which team took the doubles point—and by means of a tiebreak, the Leafs pulled out a comeback, 7-6 (7-5).
“We didn’t know then that that point would be very important to the team,” Akarapan said of the doubles match. “We ended up winning 4-3; if we lost that doubles point, we lose 4-3.”
In their 20 recorded meetings with IWU before Wednesday, Goshen was 3-17 and had never won by a larger margin than 4-3. But fresh off the heels of a 5-2 victory over Spring Arbor University earlier that day, the Leafs came into the match feeling upbeat.
“We were confident,” Maple Leafs tennis coach Evan Atkinson said. “We knew they were a little different than they have been in the past. … Looking through their matchups, I felt really confident in our guys’ ability to come through.”
While only three top-six players from last year’s matchup returned for the Wildcats, the turnaround from last time these two teams met — IWU won handily, 6-1 — is at least in part due to Goshen’s recruitment of international players. Every one of the six scoring players for the Leafs is an international student, and each is from a different country.
“How serious international athletes take tennis is evident,” Atkinson said.
The coach described how he likes to branch out all over the globe to “eliminate cliques” and bring different approaches to the court. Evidently, he’s pretty serious about branching out. The top six players are from Argentina, Croatia, Ecuador, Italy, Switzerland and Thailand.
“I think Goshen’s the perfect place for all those cultures to get together because everyone’s really accepting of differences and everybody’s willing to learn,” Atkinson said.
The Maple Leaf men have been on a roll since the IWU match. Winning their last four games, they are now 5-2 overall and 5-1 in Crossroads League play. Their next two matches will come against Grace College, which received votes in the NAIA Rankings, and No. 25 Marian University. They play both teams in a major test on Tuesday.
The women’s team pulled off a shocking victory over the University of St. Francis on Saturday, sweeping the Cougars 7-0. This was the team’s first win in nearly two years (since September 11, 2020) and their first win over USF since 2009. Now at 1-6 (1-5 in conference play), the Leafs play on Tuesday against Grace and Marian.
“I was proud of everybody’s fight, and seeing the little things matter was just great,” said Atkinson of both the men’s and the women’s team.
Atkinson stressed the importance of a family dynamic among the teams, and credited the team’s close bond to their various successes this year.
Gallo agreed.
“Right away, when I got here, I met Pedro [Scattolon], Matija [Margetic], and Coach Evan,” Gallo said. “Insee too — they all helped me feel comfortable right away and find my way around.”
Hearing this, Akarapan jumped in with a smile on his face, saying “I’ve been here three years, and this year is something very special. All people from different places — all very, very good people all add up to the team, on the tennis court and off it. I’m very grateful for this year.”
Just past the tennis courts, another team has been training for weeks on the Goshen College campus. Flying under the radar, the men’s cross country team catapulted themselves into the local spotlight on Friday with their first race of the season.
Finishing eighth out of a stacked 18 team field at Indiana Wesleyan University’s Twilight Invite, the Leafs were led by local freshman Drew Hogan. A Goshen High School graduate, Hogan ran a 15:32 5K with the RedHawks before committing to Goshen College. On Friday, he finished first on the Maple Leafs team and 27th overall, with an 8K time of 25:53.4.
That time is currently the eighth fastest time by a Goshen first-year, and the Leafs still have five or six more races this season. Next up for Goshen College is the IU-Kokomo Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, when both the men’s and the women’s teams will compete.