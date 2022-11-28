Sophia Eli put on a strong second-half performance in the first home conference game for the Goshen College women’s basketball team on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to save the Maple Leafs as they fell to Grace College, 74-57.
“We played super hard, and I really think we outplayed them from an effort standpoint,” Leafs head coach Stephanie Miller said. “But we also played super stupid at times, and the two offset each other. Effort wasn’t enough (Tuesday) because we made too many bad decisions.”
The Leafs started the game strong, jumping out to a quick 7-3 lead thanks to a couple of baskets by Zion Neat and a steal that led to an easy bucket from Kyla Foster. Grace bounced back quickly, though, and after the Lancers tied the game at seven just three minutes after the opening tipoff, Goshen didn’t see a lead for the rest of the game.
Aside from a 9-0 run after the initial Leafs lead, the Lancers didn’t have spurts of scoring. Instead, they gradually increased their advantage over the Leafs, heading to the locker room up 40-28. That lead, their largest of the half, was thanks to six 3-pointers and 17 points off turnovers in just 20 minutes of play.
The Leafs fought back in the third quarter. Six points, a rebound and a steal from Sophia Eli off the bench helped cut the Lancer lead to just five, but Goshen was unable to further close the gap. Eli finished the game with a team-best 14 points, along with four steals and an impressive fourth-quarter block in just 16 minutes.
The Leafs’ morale took another blow when, midway through the fourth quarter, starter Kiana Oelling was taken out with an injury after scoring 11 points. Oelling had already gone down earlier in the game, and this time athletic training staff had to help her out of the gym.
Grace finished the game on a 7-0 run. When the final buzzer sounded, Goshen’s two leading scorers on the year, Neat and Sa’Drea Rogeau, had combined for just six field goals on 16 shots.
“It was exciting to watch,” Miller said after the game. "But we had a stupid play here, then a great effort play there, then we’d give it back with a stupid play. We had a lot of back and forth, and our talent [alone] is not going to get us to where we want to be.”
Miller thinks the team just needs to settle in together.
“The ceiling is pretty high for us as far as our growth opportunity,” Miller said. “But we have to look at situations like this and games like this and learn quickly. In the Crossroads League, they’ll expose you for these things, these types of lessons.”
Grace, receiving votes in the coaches’ poll, is now 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Goshen is 5-2, with a 1-1 Crossroads League record.
Meanwhile, the men’s team played at Grace College the same night. With the Lancers ranked No. 3 in the NAIA, Goshen was dominated from start to finish in a 94-58 rout.
The Lancers shot 53% from the field, while Goshen shot just 31%. The Leafs were led by Kaden Johnson’s 14 points, but three of Grace’s starters, Elijah Malone, Cade Gibbs and Frankie Davidson, put up 21, 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Grace remains undefeated at 8-0, while Goshen drops to 1-6 and 0-2 in conference play.
Both Goshen teams will play this Wednesday. The men will hold their first home conference game, a 7 p.m. matchup against the University of St. Francis, while the women will play on the road at St. Francis simultaneously.