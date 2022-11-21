The Goshen College women’s basketball team dominated Huntington University from start to finish Saturday in a 72-42 victory in their first Crossroads League game.
“I’m proud of the ladies (Saturday) for handling their business on the road and in Crossroads play, which is not easy to do,” Maple Leafs head coach Stephanie Miller said. “We came out with great focus on the game plan.”
Goshen, now 5-1, ended a nine-game losing streak against the Foresters in spectacular fashion. The win is just the second time in the program’s history — and the first since 2002 — that the Leafs have won a conference road game by 30 points.
The Maple Leafs came out hot, scoring the game’s first nine points and ending the first quarter up 19-5. The Leafs never relinquished their lead from there, as when the teams went to the locker rooms at the half, Goshen was up 42-19.
Leafs junior Zion Neat had just one point (18) less than the entire Huntington team at the break.
“Each game, we’ve been trying to put together a full game of doing all the little things right, so we’ve been focusing on defending, rebounding and running,” Neat said. “This feels like the first game that we really did it all four quarters.”
The Leafs’ offense was on fire, as the team made 31 of 62 shots for their highest shooting percentage of the season. Goshen had just as good of a showing on the other end of the court, allowing the fewest points in a conference road game since 2004 and outrebounding the Foresters 44-32 thanks to Syanne Mohamed’s team-leading 13 rebounds.
Huntington, now 3-5 overall, hadn’t lost a home game to the Maple Leafs since 2004.
Neat credited Goshen’s recent results to the team culture and cohesiveness. After playing two years at Columbia International University, where she started 57 games, the two-time All-Region and All-Conference player transferred to Goshen this summer.
“This is the first team I’ve ever been on where I can say everyone genuinely cares,” Neat said. “Whether they play 40 minutes or 40 seconds, everybody genuinely cares about the outcome of the game and is genuinely invested and bought in from the moment that we start.”
“I love it here,” Neat continued. “It’s a different culture.”
The team next plays Grace College on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The home matchup against the Lancers, who are receiving votes in the national coaches’ poll, will be the Leafs’ last home game until Dec. 10.
The men’s basketball team will play at Grace at the same time, but on the road. On Saturday, the team lost to Huntington, 90-59.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES STRONG
Meanwhile, the men’s cross country team finished 22nd at the NAIA National Championship Friday. Led by junior Nelson Kemboi (39th, 24:55), who received All-American honors for his third straight year, the Leafs finished four places higher than their pre-race ranking of 26th.
“It was a very difficult season,” head coach Rustin Nyce said. “But to end well, to feel good about what we did … helped us see ourselves through the race.”
The Leafs started out towards the back of the pack. Just 2.17 kilometers into the 8-kilometer race, Kemboi was in 184th place. Local first-year Drew Hogan (104th, 25:32) and fifth-year Liam Elias (109th, 25:34) were in 193rd and 194th, respectively.
“They went out fast, but everybody else goes out faster,” Nyce said. “Having experience at nationals, we know that a lot of people go out way too hard. In order to not get caught up in that, we raced smart and patient, and we didn’t want to get carried away.”
Between the first checkpoint at 1.17 kilometers and the finish line, Goshen’s seven runners combined to pass 342 opponents.
Goshen’s scoring positions were rounded out by Anthony Roberts (182nd, 26:15) and Jordan Garlinger (210th, 26:27). Crossing the line for Goshen in sixth and seventh on the team were Jackson Steinmetz (166th, 26:29) and Kevin Liddell (192nd, 26:59).
The Leafs’ top five runners combined for a time of 128:44.7, their second-best in program history. That record was set earlier this season at the Live in Lou Classic, when Kemboi, Hogan, Elias and Steinmetz combined with Ezra Kipruto for a 127:26 time.
As readers may remember, Kipruto, a close friend to many and the team’s fastest runner, passed away midway through the season due to injuries sustained in a car crash.
“I think everybody ran with a different Ezra memory or idea of a way to honor him,” Nyce said.
Steinmetz agreed, saying that he thought a lot about “the joy that (Ezra) brought to running and the joy that it gave back to him.”
“He wasn’t the guy that was super nervous or anxious about racing or being competitive,” Steinmetz said. “He just loved it. And each day running put a smile on his face.”
Steinmetz said that on Friday, his race was simply about that joy.
“There have been days where we put a lot of meaning into running and think a lot about what we’re doing, and there are days, like this race, that it’s just really fun,” Steinmetz said. “Sometimes, it just feels really good to go run because that’s what you love to do.”
Entering the offseason, the team has high hopes for next year.
“Top 10, top 15 is very doable,” Steinmetz said. “That’s probably going to be the goal going into next year.”
Nyce is ready to continue the team’s record of success as well.
“I hope that we as a group can continue to make Goshen proud of what we do, because we feel like we’re doing pretty cool things, Nyce said. “We want to continue to show people and show ourselves that we can compete at a national level.
“If people are proud of the team, then we’ve done our job.”