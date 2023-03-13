The floor of Ruth Gunden Gymnasium has never been cleaner.
Broom-wielding Goshen College students were polishing the gym floor in celebration this week as the GC men’s volleyball team “swept” both of their home games, winning 3-0 against Bethel University on Tuesday before doing the same to the University of Rio Grande Saturday.
“I think we’ve finally reached a point in our season where we’ve got most, if not all, of the puzzle pieces together that we can have this year,” said Andy Bennett, a fifth-year middle blocker who's also an assistant coach. “Everyone had that same mindset of ‘let’s go and see what we can do.’”
After losing to Bethel in a five-set thriller in their first match in the US Highway 20 Cup one month ago, Goshen came into Tuesday night’s matchup seeking revenge in front of the home crowd.
The Maple Leafs got what they wanted.
After working their way to a 9-6 lead, the Leafs gave up a 10-2 run to Bethel. But they answered with a 7-1 run of their own, and after a Bethel timeout with Goshen up 22-18, the Leafs closed out the set with two Hasan Hadzic kills to win 25-22.
The second set was brutal for the Pilots. Ishmail Bangura started off the set with three straight aces, helping the Leafs to a 5-0 lead. Bethel called a timeout down 8-2, but it didn’t do much as the Leafs went on to win 25-14 — with the last point coming from another Hadzic kill. Goshen posted a .455 hitting percentage in the set, their second-highest this year.
Then they did it again in the third set.
Once again hitting .455, the Leafs won the set 25-21. The final point came from a kill from Goshen setter Wyatt Bollinger as students gleefully waved brooms to and fro. The Leafs posted a season-high hitting percentage of .342 — Hadzic hit .560 and added three of Goshen’s eight aces.
Despite the aces, Goshen’s season-long struggle with serving was still evident Tuesday, as the Leafs handed Bethel 14 points from service errors. But on Saturday against Rio Grande, Goshen tied its program record with 13 aces despite playing just three sets — picking up more aces than errors (12) for just the second time this season. Bennett credited Goshen’s serving game to confidence and the team’s depth.
“Confidence has been up,” he said, “especially after that first win. We’ve been more upfront as a coaching staff that, because we have all these pieces set now, we’re going to put people in who are going to perform — especially at the serving level. We’ve played around with people coming in and out [for serving], and I think that’s put a little more pressure on some of the guys to be more in control of their serve.”
The Maple Leafs also had 24 block assists, their second most this season and by far their most in a three-set match. Across the country, Goshen is eighth in the NAIA with 216 total block assists this season.
Hadzic picked up a season-high seven blocks in the game — along with six aces, which ties a program record set by his teammate Bennett last year against Aquinas. Down 12-9 in the first set, Hadzic ended the RedStorm rally with a massive kill, set up by Bennett. From that point forward, Goshen went on a 16-6 run, winning the set 25-18 on an ace by Bennett.
The second set was much more competitive. The RedStorm managed to take a 23-20 lead, but after a kill from Christian Rodriguez, the Leafs closed out the set on a dramatic 5-0 run to win 25-23.
The same could not be said for the third set. With the Leafs up 7-5, Hadzic walked back to the service line with the ball and smiled.
He went on to win nine points in a row, five of them coming from aces in what was likely Goshen’s best service run of the season. There was no hope of recovery for Rio Grande, and Goshen won comfortably, 25-14.
Alex Koscher had a season-best four digs, and Wyatt Bollinger picked up six blocks and 32 assists — surpassing 500 on the year. Rio Grande’s 55 points were the fewest allowed by Goshen this season.
The Leafs have most of this week off before traveling to Mount Vernon Nazarene University for a 7 p.m. game Friday and a 3 p.m. game Saturday. Now 4-9 in the WHAC (6-10 overall), Goshen is in the bubble to qualify for the conference tournament. The Leafs are sitting in seventh in the conference, but unlike the Crossroads League, only the top six teams qualify for postseason play.
“Our goal is just to keep control, keep composure, keep going with what you know,” Bennett said. “We’re not going to drastically change anything before Friday — we’ll get good at what we know and use that to take advantage of what they’re going to give us.
“There’s still a chance to make the conference tournament,” he continued. “[We’re going to] keep putting on a show for everyone watching the live stream or watching here at home — just let people keep enjoying us.”