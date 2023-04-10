The fastest men’s distance runner to ever race for Goshen College just etched yet another spot in the school’s record book.
Four-time All-American Nelson Kemboi set his third individual school record for Goshen College at the Indiana Tech Good Friday meet this week. In a field of 26 runners, Kemboi won the 5k in a time of 14:46.69, besting Ryan Smith’s previous record of 14:50.51. With the result, Kemboi hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard, becoming the first Goshen runner to qualify for the outdoor national championship, which this year will be held at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Kemboi, a junior, set the school record for the indoor 3,000 meter run one month prior, running a time of 8:26.43 on March 4. He also holds the all-time Maple Leaf cross-country title with a 24:38.6 time in the 8k race.
The Leafs sent a slimmed-down squad to the meet Friday, with just seven total competitors: three men and four women. Jordan Garlinger and Drew Hogan joined Kemboi as distance runners for the men. While Kemboi raced the 5k, Hogan ran the 1,500, where he placed eighth (4:09.24). Garlinger then joined Hogan in the 800 and picked up second place (1:56.77) to Hogan’s eighth (2:01.88).
In the women’s competition, Summer Cooper and Maria Maldonado were the lone runners for the Leafs — Cooper running distance and Maldonado on sprints. Cooper ran just one event, placing second in the 5k (17:49.63) out of 13 runners. Meanwhile, Maldonado placed fifth in the 100 (12.70) and sixth in the 200 (25.90).
Willow Kenneda, star thrower for the Leafs, placed fourth of 31 in the discus with a throw of 39.05m (128’ 1”) and eighth of 30 in the hammer throw, where she tossed 42.21m (138’ 6”). The only other field competitor for Goshen was freshman Mady Axsom, placing second in the high jump’s field of 13. After flying over the bar at 1.59m (5’ 2.5”), she couldn’t clear the 1.65m height — and her only remaining opponent, senior Miranda Haney from Purdue-Fort Wayne, inched over the 1.65m bar on her third and final attempt to seal the win.
With no team scores compiled and much of the team resting, the Leafs now look towards Friday, when they will compete at the Don Kleinow Invitational hosted by Spring Arbor. Field events will begin at 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL KEEPS PACE
Along with track, softball has been finding success of late at Goshen, though the Leafs split two doubleheaders this week against Spring Arbor and Huntington. After dropping the first game 9-1 against Spring Arbor Tuesday, Leafs pitcher Shea VanScoter had a field day in the second game.
VanScoter threw nine strikeouts in the 12-2 win, going the distance in her complete-game outing. With the Leafs picking up just four hits in the first game, VanScoter equaled that total herself in the second contest — raking three doubles and a home run. She improved her ERA to 3.33 on the year and her batting average to .379 (which fell slightly to .372 after Thursday’s games against Huntington).
VanScoter didn’t pitch either game on Thursday, but is the likely choice to start along with Alisyn Catenacci on Monday’s doubleheader against No. 20 Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Games start at 3:00 at the GC Softball Complex.
BASEBALL STRUGGLING
Meanwhile, the woes of the Maple Leaf baseball team continued, with Goshen dropping both of their games at Huntington: 5-1 in the first game and 3-0 in the second. The Leafs’ sole run came from a cacophony of Forester errors, as Joseph Cerda reached second on an error and then scored when Dalton Soergel reached on another error.
All three of Huntington’s runs in the second game came in the bottom of the first, after which Goshen pitcher AJ Lenn settled in. Lenn ended up going four innings, giving up three runs and six hits. David Lopez, who pitched the last two innings, was a bright spot for the Leafs. Lopez retired all six batters he faced, with three flyouts and three groundouts.
The Leafs next play on Monday at Spring Arbor, after which they have a homestand of six straight home games. The first of those home games is on Friday against the University of St. Francis, with the doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.