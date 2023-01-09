The woes of the Goshen College basketball teams continued this week, with a pair of losses for both teams against Taylor University and Marian University.
The women’s team lost a hard-fought battle to Taylor at home on Wednesday, 64-59. After finishing the first quarter up 18-15, the Leafs fell apart in the second. Outscored 18-2, the Leafs shot just 9% in the frame and went to the locker rooms down 33-20.
The Leafs managed to hold the gap in the third quarter, heading to the final period down 45-34. In the fourth quarter, though, the Leafs began to shine. Late baskets from Sophia Eli, Zion Neat and Zoe Zellers brought Goshen within one point with 40 seconds to play, but a missed three-pointer by Neat allowed the Trojans to put on a clinic at the free throw line, giving Taylor the win.
The Leafs then went on to lose 86-46 on Saturday to No. 6 Marian, which now leads the Crossroads League with an undefeated 7-0 conference record. Goshen, with a 1-6 conference record, falls to 6-11 overall. Their next game with be another tough matchup at No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan University Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The men’s team fared no better than the women, losing 71-59 to a Taylor team that is sitting at sixth in the Crossroads League before Goshen traveled to Marian on Saturday. There, the 14th-ranked Knights put up triple digits for the fourth time this season, their first in conference play, en route to a 100-51 beatdown of the Leafs.
A bright spot for GC, though, was the return of junior Quincy Mussio on Saturday. Mussio, standing 6’10”, has been sidelined since the beginning of the season after undergoing foot surgery — a similar surgery to the one that forced him to miss all-but one minute of game play last season.
The Leafs will hope he can help out Kaden Johnson in the paint, who has led the team in rebounds in each of Goshen’s last ten games — including sixteen against Marian, which led both teams and was more than the rest of the Leafs’ roster combined. Mussio only played five minutes on Saturday, scoring two points, but his presence will be welcomed as the Leafs look to break their six-game losing streak.
Falling to 0-6 in conference play and 2-14 overall, the men’s next game is a home matchup against No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan, which is leading the conference and fresh off a tremendous win over No. 4 Grace College. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ruth Gunden Gymnasium.
VOLLEYBALL INTERIM COACH NAMED
With just weeks until the start of the men’s volleyball season, Goshen has announced Jewel Lehman as the interim head coach.
“Jewel brings volleyball knowledge, coaching experience, and communication skills to the team, and she plans to contribute without completely altering the strategies that have been working,” said athletic director Erica Albertin in an online statement.
Lehman, a professor and department chair of kinesiology, says she is “excited about being a part of the team’s success,” which she defines as both “wins on the court and development as young men.”
“This team is unified, focused, hardworking and talented,” Lehman said in the same statement. She described her main goal as “facilitating their success.”
Lehman will be serving as interim coach while Goshen conducts a national search for a full-time replacement. Previous head coach Lauren Ford, who’s last official day with the school was this past Tuesday, has now taken a job at the NCAA Division II school Edward Waters University, a private, Christian and Historically Black University in Jacksonville, Florida.
“She continued to build the foundation for this young but successful program,” Albertin said of Ford, “and we wish her the best for her next step in her career.”
Ford will coach both the men’s and women’s teams at Edward Waters.