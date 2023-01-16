Track and field is back at Goshen College — and a familiar face is leading the way forward for the Maple Leafs.
At the Sean Brady Alumni Invitational at Trine College on Saturday, freshman Drew Hogan, a Goshen High School graduate, helped the men’s team to a 10th place finish out of 14 teams. The women placed 14th.
Head coach Sean Foulkes admitted that the team was competing with a “smaller squad” at this meet, but that it made him “excited” for the upcoming meets.
“[We] are chomping at the bit to be at full strength in the next couple meets and show people why they should look out for the Leafs,” Foulkes said.
Hogan finished with a time of 1:25.86 in the 600-meter run, finishing third in a field of 16. He was the fastest freshman in the race.
“It’s nice to get a first track meet under the belt,” said Hogan of the meet. “[I was trying to] just set a base for the rest of the season and get the racing legs back.”
Hogan also placed fourth of 19 in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:38.70. Once again the fastest freshman, Hogan’s time qualified him for the NAIA “A” standard. With 11 points between the 600 and 1000, Hogan alone scored half of Goshen’s 22 points — and contributed to three more. The GC team of Jordan Garlinger, Anthony Roberts, Kevin Liddell and Hogan placed sixth out of 13 teams in the 4x400-meter relay.
Hogan committed to GC last year after enjoying a successful three years running for GHS. Racing at the IHSAA state cross country meet in three of his four years, Hogan never placed lower than 35th, and finished 12th in the state his senior year. In the 2021 state track meet, he placed ninth in the 1600 meters, running a mile in 4:21.70.
“When I visited, I loved the atmosphere,” said Hogan on why he chose Goshen. “I loved what the coaching staff brought — the competitiveness.”
Last fall, Hogan began his college career by winning the second race he ran in, the IU Kokomo Twilight Invitational, with an 8K time of 25:53.4. With the team qualifying for the NAIA national meet, where Hogan finished in 104th, he has already had a taste of national competition — and is ready for more.
“[My goal this season is] definitely to make it to nationals,” Hogan said, “In an individual event or the DMR [distance medley relay] for more of a team aspect.”
Hogan spoke at length about that “team aspect,” describing the cohesiveness of the team as a whole.
“I love the team,” he said. “We just chill with each other throughout the meet, and it’s just good vibes all around. [It’s a] great community.”
The teams will next race at the Mastodon Invite at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
BASKETBALL CONTINUES LOSING STREAKS
Both sets of basketball teams continued their recent skids, dropping games this week to Indiana Wesleyan University (ranked No. 7 nationally in both men’s and women’s basketball) and Bethel University.
After an embarrassing 103-56 loss at IWU, the women’s team fought a close battle on the road with Bethel. After being down by just two points at the end of the third quarter, though, the Pilots outscored the Leafs 22-13 in the final frame to win, 67-56, and steal their first conference win. Both teams are now tied for last place in the Crossroads League with 1-8 records, but Goshen’s losing streak now extends to five games.
The men’s team lost 80-63 to IWU on Wednesday at home and fared no better on Saturday, dropping their away match with Bethel, 86-70. The Leafs are still winless in the Crossroads League, holding an 0-8 record and an overall record of 2-16. The men’s losing streak has reached eight.
Thanks to a quirk in the Crossroads League scheduling, Goshen plays IWU and Bethel again next week. The women will play both games at home, while the men play away at IWU before returning home for the Bethel game. The IWU matchups are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, while the Bethel doubleheader begins with the women's game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the men's contest.