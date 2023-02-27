Something was different in Ruth Gunden Gymnasium Wednesday night.
The Goshen College men’s volleyball team was floating through the air during warmups and the student section — which arrived earlier than any other game this year — had already begun to chant loudly. Although the Maple Leafs were playing the 13th-ranked team in the country in St. Xavier University, that wasn’t the reason for the uptick in energy.
The catalyst was made clear on the fifth point of the game when 6-foot-9 Hasan Hadzic took flight to kill a set from Wyatt Bollinger, scoring his first kill as a Maple Leaf.
Hadzic, a junior from Bosnia and Herzegovina, had transferred to GC from the Division I school Long Island University-Brooklyn last summer. Prior to that, he spent a year at the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
There was a sense of excitement when Hadzic came to campus; along with being the tallest player on the team, he had received numerous accolades already throughout his career. He had played for the Bosnian national team, led LIU with 41 blocks last year, and in 2021, Hadzic was named the best U21 volleyball player in his country of roughly 3.5 million people.
But despite joining Goshen well before the start of the year, Hadzic hadn’t played in the Leafs’ first nine games due to eligibility issues with the NAIA. According to coach Val Hershberger, the NAIA hadn’t received the proper transfer documents from LIU — and the process was slowed further by Hadzic’s attendance at two other schools, as well as his experience on the national stage.
Finally, on Tuesday, news broke that Hadzic finally had the green light from the NAIA.
“I was really excited,” Hadzic said. “I had to do a lot of paperwork, and they kept telling me I had to do more … they took their time with the decision, and then at the end, they told me I had to [fill out another form.]”
Despite all the paperwork, the outside hitter called “the Bosnian Behemoth” by a GC fan page was on the court for Wednesday’s game, wearing number 14.
Yet for all the hype, the Leafs lost the first two sets badly — both by a score of 25-15.
“Five minutes before the warmup started, coach told me ‘you’re playing right side today,’” said fifth-year senior Christian Rodriguez. “We’re about to play, and the whole lineup was changed.”
The day prior, Rodriguez said, the team had a meeting about how to set up the lineup with Hadzic joining the team, along with senior Ian Fox, who had just recovered from an ankle injury. But with a different lineup put together last minute, the Leafs struggled to make anything happen.
“Before the third set, the coaches decided to go with the lineup that [we] came up with,” Rodriguez said. “Everything switched. Everything was so smooth — passes, offense, defense; everything was working well.”
With the lineup changed, the Leafs took the court in the third set and came out hot, taking a 4-1 lead before extending it to 10-4. Their hitting percentage had been .052 in the set prior.
In the third set, the Leafs hit .714.
Rodriguez, now playing at his preferred position of outside hitter with Hadzic taking the right side, was serenaded with chants of “O, Christian Rodriguez” to the tune of Seven Nation Army. The Leafs won the third set 25-18 before taking the fourth as well by a score of 25-17.
Before the winner-take-all fifth set, Rodriguez turned to the crowd and signed a heart to the Goshen fans. It was all the encouragement the students needed to amp up the volume to yet another level.
In front of the raucous crowd, the Leafs dominated the final set to win 15-7. And it was only fitting that the final kill of the game came from a Hadzic kill, set up by Wyatt Bollinger.
The Leafs then dropped two tight games on Friday and Saturday to Lourdes University. Both Hadzic and Rodriguez noted that they felt the team could have won both matches, with Rodriguez saying that closing out games is a problem the Leafs have had throughout the season.
“They made adjustments,” Rodriguez said, “and we weren’t able to make those adjustments.”
Hadzic agreed.
“Volleyball is all mental,” he said. “And we’re missing one thing. We miss crying when we lose. We need to have people on the bus ride back crying after [losses].”
Bollinger recorded his 1,000th collegiate assist on Saturday in the loss at No. 10 Lourdes. With nearly 400 assists already on the season, Bollinger called the milestone “a testament to the quality of my hitters.”
Bollinger had 639 assists at his previous school, Eastern Mennonite University, and with 30 on Saturday, he now sits at 1,018 in his career. This is only his second season playing as a setter, making his milestone all the more impressive.
Now 3-7 in the WHAC (4-8 overall), the Leafs have two key matchups this week at home. The team faces Cornerstone University Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday matchup with Aquinas College at 3 p.m. Both teams are receiving votes in the national coaches’ poll.
“We haven’t been able to have a full practice with [Wednesday’s new] lineup,” Rodriguez said. “We come back on Tuesday (after spring break), and we’ll work really hard to prepare ourselves to fix the mistakes we’re making. We can definitely go on a 3-0 run with Cornerstone, Aquinas, and then Bethel after spring break.”